Femasys Inc. Provides Strategic Update on its FemaSeed® Pivotal Trial Design to Expedite Clinical Program Advancement

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced an updated study design for its FemaSeed® pivotal trial, which will now focus on couples experiencing male factor infertility. This update reflects a revised strategy to address this underserved population experiencing infertility with a goal of facilitating accelerated enrollment.

“Over 60 million couples worldwide face infertility and approximately half is due to male factor infertility,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys. “This represents a dramatic increase in prevalence over the past 40 years and is often overlooked. FemaSeed reduces the journey for sperm to travel by delivering directly to the fallopian tube where conception occurs, making it particularly suitable for male factor infertility. Our revised approach to the FemaSeed LOCAL pivotal trial allows us to focus on a condition where we believe that we can have the greatest impact and aligns with our mission to provide accessible, cost-effective solutions to couples who are looking to conceive.”

Edward Evantash, M.D., chief medical officer of Femasys, added, “As result of the trial redesign, Femasys will be comprehensively evaluating significantly fewer treatment cycles, allowing us to advance our clinical program more efficiently. Most importantly, we hope this will bring us even closer to being able to provide FemaSeed as an alternative to couples, particularly those struggling with male factor infertility.”

The FemaSeed LOCAL de novo clinical trial is a prospective multi-center, unblinded study (NCT04968847) requiring evaluation of up to 214 women undergoing 214 FemaSeed cycles due to male factor infertility. The primary endpoints of the study are to determine the effectiveness (pregnancy rate) and safety over a period of seven weeks post-FemaSeed procedure. Study enrollment is expected to be completed in 2023.

About FemaSeed

FemaSeed features intrauterine directional delivery that deposits sperm locally and directly to the fallopian tube where conception occurs. As the first and only approach, presenting significant advantages over existing artificial insemination solutions, it is intended to become a first-line treatment for infertility.

About Male Factor Infertility

Of all infertility cases, approximately 40–50% is reportedly due to male factor infertility, which represents a dramatic increase in prevalence over the past 40 years.1,2 Sperm counts worldwide have declined by over 50% between 1973 and 2011, with an increasing proportion of men having sperm counts below the threshold to be deemed sub-fertile or infertile.3,4 Assisted forms of reproductive treatment such as in-vitro fertilization (“IVF”) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (“ICSI”) are both effective first-line treatments but are associated with significant costs (approximately $30,000 USD), are often not covered by health insurance and may pose clinical risks..5

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler are currently being marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

