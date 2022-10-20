MEDIA ADVISORY: Oceana Canada Hosts Symposium, Rebuilding Abundance: Priorities for a Resilient Ocean, Convening Experts from Coast to Coast to Help Rebuild Canada’s Depleted Wild Fisheries

Award-winning actor Sam Waterston (Law & Order, Grace and Frankie) and chair of Oceana’s Board of Directors to deliver keynote address

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Traditional, Unceded Territory of the Algonquin Anishnaabeg People, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, October 26, Oceana Canada is hosting its second expert symposium to rebuild Canada’s depleted wild fish in the face of climate change, overfishing and biodiversity loss. The in-person event brings together fishery and ocean thought leaders, Indigenous and fishing industry leaders to urgently develop a vision and action plan to recover fisheries abundance in Canada. Rebuilding Abundance: Priorities for a Resilient Ocean will address the depleted state of Canada’s fisheries and identify opportunities to rebuild fish stocks, unlocking Canada’s potential for an abundant ocean.



DATE Wednesday, October 26, 2022



TIME 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET



LOCATION Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, Ontario



AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT Keynote speaker Sam Waterston (with additional media availability ahead of the event on Tuesday, October 25)

Josh Laughren, Executive Director, Oceana Canada

Dr. Robert Rangeley, Director of Science, Oceana Canada



MORE Media passes will be made available upon request

Event participants will be available for interviews depending on scheduled activities throughout the day

Find the event program, full list of speakers and bios and learn more about Oceana Canada’s symposium here .

