Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,409 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Oceana Canada Hosts Symposium, Rebuilding Abundance: Priorities for a Resilient Ocean, Convening Experts from Coast to Coast to Help Rebuild Canada’s Depleted Wild Fisheries

Award-winning actor Sam Waterston (Law & Order, Grace and Frankie) and chair of Oceana’s Board of Directors to deliver keynote address

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Traditional, Unceded Territory of the Algonquin Anishnaabeg People, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, October 26, Oceana Canada is hosting its second expert symposium to rebuild Canada’s depleted wild fish in the face of climate change, overfishing and biodiversity loss. The in-person event brings together fishery and ocean thought leaders, Indigenous and fishing industry leaders to urgently develop a vision and action plan to recover fisheries abundance in Canada. Rebuilding Abundance: Priorities for a Resilient Ocean will address the depleted state of Canada’s fisheries and identify opportunities to rebuild fish stocks, unlocking Canada’s potential for an abundant ocean.

DATE  Wednesday, October 26, 2022
TIME  8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
LOCATION  Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, Ontario
AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT  Keynote speaker Sam Waterston (with additional media availability ahead of the event on Tuesday, October 25)
Josh Laughren, Executive Director, Oceana Canada
Dr. Robert Rangeley, Director of Science, Oceana Canada
MORE 
  • Media passes will be made available upon request
  • Event participants will be available for interviews depending on scheduled activities throughout the day
  • Find the event program, full list of speakers and bios and learn more about Oceana Canada’s symposium here.

For more information, to request a media pass or to arrange an interview please contact: 

Lesley Wilmot. Oceana Canada 
lwilmot@oceana.ca
647-535-6326 		 OR  Angela Pinzon, Pilot PMR 
angela.pinzon@pilotpmr.com 
647-295-0517 

Oceana Canada was established as an independent charity in 2015 and is part of the largest international advocacy group dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana Canada has successfully campaigned to end the shark fin trade, make rebuilding depleted fish populations the law, improve the way fisheries are managed and protect marine habitat. We work with civil society, academics, fishers, Indigenous Peoples and the federal government to return Canada’s formerly vibrant oceans to health and abundance. By restoring Canada’s oceans, we can strengthen our communities, reap greater economic and nutritional benefits and protect our future.
Find out more at www.oceana.ca. Twitter: @OceanaCAN


Primary Logo

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Oceana Canada Hosts Symposium, Rebuilding Abundance: Priorities for a Resilient Ocean, Convening Experts from Coast to Coast to Help Rebuild Canada’s Depleted Wild Fisheries

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.