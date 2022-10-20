VIZIO Leverages SpringServe Tiles to Enhance Content Discovery and User Experiences on the Home Screen

/EIN News/ --

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent TV ad serving platform, today announced that VIZIO will be leveraging the SpringServe Tiles solution to enhance the content discovery experience across VIZIO SmartCast for millions of users in the US. Building on its mission to deliver immersive entertainment through cutting-edge smart TVs and ad-supported content, VIZIO’s adoption of SpringServe Tiles will bring sophistication, intelligence, and control to the management of content on the home screen.



“We are continuously looking for opportunities to improve the experience for engaged audiences through innovative and contextually relevant content and messaging,” said Travis Hockersmith, Group Vice President, Platform+ at VIZIO. “SpringServe’s Tiles helps deliver personalized experiences, and simplify the search and discovery process for millions of users, whether searching for subscription or free content.”

Tiles gives publishers flexibility to showcase custom creative within the streaming interface in any size and a wide variety of formats. Publishers can use the functionality to highlight content recommendations or feature non-intrusive display advertising. SpringServe’s advanced ad serving functionality including targeting and reporting are built into the Tiles format, giving publishers workflow efficiency.

“We created Tiles to bring the precision of video ad serving to the content discovery experience users see when they turn on their connected TVs,” said Joe Hirsch, General Manager of SpringServe. “This technology, built off the IAB native ads spec, brings new tools to the most important first impression consumers have with their television, the navigation of the home screen. CTV Native Tiles gives TV manufacturers like VIZIO additional non-interruptive ad experiences in the form of pause ads and sponsored scene selection.”

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to help increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com .

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9294459f-579a-4769-9caf-a757ef30ca1c