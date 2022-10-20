Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; Last days to actively participate in the case; November 28, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (“Centessa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CNTA) that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Centessa investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) lixivaptan was less safe than Defendants had represented; (ii) Defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (iii) ZF874 was less safe than Defendants had represented; (iv) Defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On November 1, 2021, Centessa issued a press release announcing results from the Phase 1 study evaluating ZF874 in treating AATD, including, among other results, potential safety issues related to increases in liver enzymes alanine aminotransferase ("ALT") and aspartate aminotransferase ("AST") in one of the study subjects.

On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $3.19 per share, or 18.55%, to close at $14.01 per share on November 1, 2021.

On June 2, 2022, Centessa issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has made the strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for [ADPKD,]" citing "a recent observation of [ALT] and [AST] elevations in one subject" from a Phase 3 study of lixivaptan that was designed to assess liver and non-liver safety in certain subjects.

On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $1.25 per share, or 27.78%, to close at $3.25 per share on June 2, 2022.

Then, on August 10, 2022, Centessa issued a press release "announc[ing] its decision to discontinue development of ZF874 following a recent report of an adverse event (AE) involving elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) in a . . . subject dosed with 5 mg/kg BID of ZF874 in the Phase 1 study." Centessa stated that "[b]ased on the results observed to date, the Company concluded that ZF874 was unlikely to achieve the desired target product profile."

On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $0.26 per share, or 5.19%, to close at $4.75 per share on August 10, 2022, representing a total decline of 76.25% from the $20.00 per ADS Offering price.

As of the time the complaint was filed, Centessa's ADS price continues to trade significantly below the $20.00 per ADS Offering price, damaging investors.

