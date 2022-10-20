Excision BioTherapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on HIV and the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating EBT-101 as a Potential Cure

/EIN News/ -- Webinar will focus on the unmet medical need in HIV, therapeutic applications of gene delivery and editing for treatment of viral disease, and the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the CRISPR-based therapy, EBT-101, as a treatment for HIV



Webinar to take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies intended to cure viral infectious diseases, today announced it will host a clinical expert webinar on HIV and the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the Company’s CRISPR-based therapy EBT-101 as a potential cure for the disease. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature experts Daniel Kuritzkes, MD, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Nicole Paulk, PhD, from University of California at San Francisco’s (UCSF's) Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics. During the event, the experts will join members of the Excision leadership team to discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet needs of people living with HIV, provide an overview of Excision’s CRISPR-based technology platform designed to cure viral infectious diseases, and give an update on the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of EBT-101 for HIV.

EBT-101 is a unique, in vivo CRISPR-based therapeutic designed to cure HIV infections with a single treatment. Excision’s pipeline unites next-generation CRISPR nucleases with a novel gene editing approach to remove HIV proviral DNA from infected cells. The company’s pipeline includes programs to cure Herpes Virus, JC Virus which causes PML, and Hepatitis B virus.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

Clinical Expert Biographies

Nicole Paulk, PhD is an Assistant Professor of AAV Gene Therapy in the UCSF Department of Biochemistry & Biophysics. Dr. Paulk has a BS in Medical Microbiology, a PhD in AAV Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine from OHSU, and completed her Postdoctoral Fellowship and Instructorship in Human Gene Therapy at Stanford University prior to starting her lab at UCSF. She is a pioneer in the development of next-generation AAV platforms for gene repair, gene transfer and gene editing for numerous rare diseases and cancer, directed evolution to evolve novel viral capsids, and comparative multiomic approaches to interrogate translational AAV biology.

Dr. Paulk is a global expert in gene therapy and consults extensively for big pharma, writes guidance for the FDA, and sits on Scientific Advisory Boards for Sarepta, Astellas, Dyno Tx, CEVEC, Excision Bio, Whitelab Genomics, Johns Hopkins Gene Therapy Initiative and GRO Biosciences.. She is regularly quoted in STAT, Endpoints, Phacilitate, GEN, Biopharma Dive, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and is a regular guest on Biotech Clubhouse. Dr. Paulk sits on the Scientific Editorial Boards of the journals Nature Gene Therapy and Human Gene Therapy and is extensively involved in numerous committees and leadership positions within the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy. Dr. Paulk's prior work has been spun out into two successful life science companies (LogicBio Therapeutics and Yecuris), and she has invented numerous AAV gene therapy technologies that have been shared/licensed to dozens of international gene therapy companies and non-profit groups working in rare diseases.

Daniel R. Kuritzkes, MD received his BS and MS degrees in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University, and his MD from Harvard Medical School. He completed his clinical and research training in internal medicine and infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and was a visiting scientist at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research before joining the faculty at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Dr. Kuritzkes returned to Harvard Medical School in 2002, where he is now the Harriet Ryan Albee Professor of Medicine and Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Dr. Kuritzkes has published extensively on antiretroviral therapy and drug resistance in HIV-1 infection. He has chaired several multicenter studies of HIV therapy and previously chaired the AIDS Clinical Trials Group. He has served on numerous NIH committees, including as a member of the NIH Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council. He is a former member of the Department of Health and Human Services panel on guidelines for antiretroviral therapy and a past Chair of the HIV Medicine Association Board of Directors. He has been a member of several editorial boards, and just completed a 20-year term as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Infectious Diseases. His research interests focus on HIV therapeutics, antiretroviral drug resistance, HIV eradication and COVID-19.

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies as potential cures for viral infectious diseases. EBT-101, the Company’s lead program, is an in vivo CRISPR-based therapeutic designed to cure HIV infections after a single intravenous infusion. Excision’s pipeline unites next-generation CRISPR nucleases with a novel gene editing approach to develop curative therapies for Herpes Virus, JC Virus, which causes PML, and Hepatitis B virus. Excision’s foundational technologies were developed in the laboratories of Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

