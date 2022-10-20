Palantir Technologies Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; Last days to actively participate in the case; November 14, 2022

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLTR) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Palantir investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 EPS and second quarter 2022 sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com
