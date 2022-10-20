Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,364 in the last 365 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $13.4 Million in Third Quarter 2022; Net Loans Increase 20.9 Percent YTD and NIM Expands to 4.18 Percent; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that net income increased $5.1 million, or 60.9 percent, to $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, and increased 31.8 percent compared to $10.2 million in the immediate prior quarter. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.76, compared to $0.58 in the preceding quarter and $0.47 in the third quarter of 2021.

For the first nine months of the year, net income increased 42.6 percent to $33.5 million, compared to $23.5 million for the first nine months of 2021. Year-to-date, earnings per diluted share were $1.89 compared to $1.31 for the first nine months of 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable November 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on November 1, 2022.

“We delivered record earnings for the third quarter, highlighted by strong loan production, net interest margin expansion, and prudent expense management. We remain committed to maintaining a stable liquidity profile in an increasingly competitive rate environment while closely monitoring and protecting our future net interest margin,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. 

“Additionally, our asset quality remains strong and is reflective of the disciplined underwriting and credit culture of our organization. We continue to see robust loan demand that is indicative of our customers’ desire to continue to bank with us as their lender of choice. We are also very well-positioned to benefit from the market disruptions caused by recent regional mergers. However, we are being mindful of the headwinds posed by the rising rate environment and the broader macroeconomic conditions as we pursue future growth initiatives.”

“Due to the continued, solid performance of our asset quality metrics, we recorded no loan loss provision during the third quarter of 2022. Our non-accrual loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.30 percent at September 30, 2022, from 0.35 percent at June 30, 2022, and 0.89 percent a year ago,” said Mr. Coughlin.

“During the third quarter, we completed a third round private placement of our Series I Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. Over the last ten months, we issued a total of $10.0 million of such stock over three rounds of funding. As a result of these strategic transactions, we have further strengthened our capital position,” concluded Mr. Coughlin.

Executive Summary

  • Net income was $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $10.2 million in the prior quarter, and $8.3 million in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Earnings per diluted share were $0.76 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.58 in the prior quarter, and $0.47 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest margin was 4.18 percent for the third quarter of 2022, a 44 basis point increase compared to 3.74 percent for the second quarter of 2022, and a 72 basis point increase compared to 3.46 percent for the third quarter of 2021.
    • Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 14 basis points to 0.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2022, and decreased two basis points from 0.66 percent for the third quarter of 2021.
    • The interest rate spread increased by 40 basis points to 4.00 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.60 percent for the second quarter of 2022, and increased 71 basis points from 3.29 percent for the third quarter of 2021.
  • The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 41.5 percent compared to 47.6 percent in the prior quarter, and 52.2 percent in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The annualized return on average assets ratio for the third quarter was 1.74 percent, compared to 1.32 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.13 percent in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The annualized return on average equity ratio for the third quarter was 19.4 percent, compared to 15.0 percent in the prior quarter, and 12.8 percent in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The Company had no provision for loan losses for the third quarter or the second quarter of 2022. This compared to a $680,000 provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 390.3 percent at September 30, 2022, compared to 370.7 percent for the prior quarter, and 184.1 percent at September 30, 2021.
  • Total non-accrual loans decreased to $8.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.2 million at June 30, 2022, and $20.7 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 21.7 percent to $2.787 billion at September 30, 2022, from $2.290 billion at September 30, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased 6.7 percent to $2.713 billion at September 30, 2022, up from $2.541 billion at September 30, 2021, with noninterest bearing deposits increasing 12.1 percent over a year ago.
  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable November 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record November 1, 2022.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $298.1 million, or 10.0 percent, to $3.266 billion at September 30, 2022, from $2.968 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $190.6 million, or 46.3 percent, to $221.0 million at September 30, 2022, from $411.6 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in loans, partly offset by an increase in deposits.

Loans receivable, gross, increased by $479.9 million, or 20.5 percent, to $2.824 billion at September 30, 2022, from $2.344 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loan increases for the first nine months of 2022 included increases of $444.1 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $17.7 million in residential one-to-four family loans, $14.5 million in commercial business loans, and $5.6 million in home equity loans, , partly offset by decreases of $1.2 million in consumer loans, and $801,000 in construction loans. The allowance for loan losses decreased $3.9 million to $33.2 million, or 390.3 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.18 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2022, as compared to an allowance for loan losses of $37.1 million, or 249.3 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.58 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2021.

Total investment securities increased by $786,000, or 0.7 percent, to $111.2 million at September 30, 2022, from $110.4 million at December 31, 2021, representing repayments, calls and maturities, and purchases of $15.5 million, partly offset by sales of $1.2 million.

Deposit liabilities increased by $151.5 million, or 5.9 percent, to $2.713 billion at September 30, 2022, from $2.561 billion at December 31, 2021. Total increases for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, included $57.7 million in NOW deposit accounts, $33.2 million in money market checking accounts, $29.2 million in certificates of deposit, including listing service and brokered deposit accounts, $22.2 million in non-interest-bearing deposit accounts, and $9.1 million in savings and club accounts. The weighted average interest rate of certificates of deposit was 0.70 percent at September 30, 2022 and 0.72 percent at December 31, 2021.

Debt obligations increased by $140.6 million to $249.6 million at September 30, 2022, from $109.0 million at December 31, 2021, and consisted of both Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings and subordinated debt balances. The increase in debt obligations related to short-term FHLB borrowings. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 2.63 percent at September 30, 2022, and 1.39 percent at December 31, 2021. The fixed interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 5.625 percent at September 30, 2022, and at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $8.7 million, or 3.2 percent, to $282.7 million at September 30, 2022, from $274.0 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in retained earnings of $24.7 million, or 30.5 percent, to $105.9 million at September 30, 2022, from $81.2 million at December 31, 2021, related to the net effect of net income less dividends paid for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was partly offset by a decrease of $7.9 million in additional paid-in-capital for preferred stock, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $7.3 million, and an increase in treasury stock of $2.0 million. The decrease in additional paid-in-capital for preferred stock was primarily related to the redemption of $9.4 million of the Company’s then-outstanding Series D 4.5 percent preferred stock and $5.3 million of the Company’s then-outstanding Series G 6.0 percent preferred stock, partially offset by the issuance of $6.8 million of Series I 3.0 percent preferred stock. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income over the prior year was based upon unfavorable market conditions related to the Company’s available-for-sale debt securities.

Third Quarter 2022 Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $6.3 million, or 25.8 percent, to $30.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, from $24.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $6.3 million increase in interest income as well as a decrease of $82,000 in interest expense.

Interest income increased by $6.3 million, or 22.2 percent, to $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, from $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $116.1 million, or 4.1 percent, to $2.965 billion for the third quarter of 2022, from $2.849 billion for the third quarter of 2021, while the average yield increased 69 basis points to 4.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022, from 3.95 percent for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the Company’s level of average loans receivable for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The increase in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $358.4 million to $2.699 billion for the third quarter of 2022, from $2.341 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the average balance of loans receivable was the result the of the strength of the Company’s loan pipeline. Interest income on loans also included $314,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments for the third quarter of 2022 related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately four basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense decreased by $82,000, or 2.3 percent, to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, from $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 2 basis points to 0.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022, from 0.66 percent for the third quarter of 2021, partly offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $12.7 million, or 0.6 percent, to $2.156 billion for the third quarter of 2022, from $2.143 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the Company’s focus on managing funding costs.

Net interest margin was 4.18 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.46 percent for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin was largely the result of an increase in the average volume and average rate on loans receivable. and to a much lesser extent to a decrease in funding costs, partly offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company’s overall asset quality is trending favorably with continued reduction in non-accrual loans.  A review of the existing level of loan loss reserves and the asset quality resulted in no provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022. This compared to a $680,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company experienced $918,000 in net charge-offs compared to net recoveries of $4,000 for the third quarter of 2021. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $8.5 million, or 0.30 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2022, as compared to $20.7 million, or 0.89 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $33.2 million, or 1.18 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2022, and $38.2 million, or 1.64 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest income increased by $129,000, or 9.8 percent, to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, from $1.3 million in income for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in total noninterest income was mainly related to an increase in fees and service charges and other non-interest income, partly offset by an increase in the loss on equity securities, a decrease in BOLI income, and a decrease in the gain on the sale of loans. Fees and service charge income increased by $538,000, or 75.5 percent, to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $713,000 for the third quarter of 2021. Fees and service charge income include revenue from loan servicing fees, ATM fees, and other customer account fees. The loss on equity securities for the third quarter of 2022 was $559,000 compared to an unrealized loss of $307,000 for the third quarter 2021. The increase in losses on equity securities was due to the rising rate environment.

Noninterest expense decreased by $75,000, or 0.6 percent, to $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, from $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly related to a decrease in occupancy and debt extinguishment expenses, as well as other non-interest expense. The Company recognized an expense of $337,000 for a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the prepayment of higher-cost FHLB borrowings in the third quarter of 2021. There was no comparable expense in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in other non-interest expense mainly related to a decrease in loan-related legal expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $433,000, or 6.7 percent, to $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, from $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase mainly related to an increase in the number of fulltime equivalent employees to 301 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 291 for the same period in 2021.

The income tax provision increased by $2.2 million, or 63.3 percent, to $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, from $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for the third quarter of 2022, as compared with that same period for 2021. The consolidated effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 29.3 percent compared to 29.0 percent for the third quarter of 2021.

Year-to-Date 2022 Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $11.5 million, or 16.0 percent, to $83.8 million for the first nine months of 2022, from $72.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from an increase of $8.4 million in total interest income as well as a decrease of $3.2 million in total interest expense.

Interest income increased by $8.4 million, or 9.9 percent, to $92.6 million for the first nine months of 2022, from $84.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $168.9 million, or 6.1 percent, to $2.945 billion for the first nine months of 2022, from $2.776 billion for the first nine months of 2021, while the average yield increased 14 basis points to 4.19 percent for the first nine months of 2022, from 4.05 percent for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the Company’s level of average loans receivable for the first nine months of 2022, as compared to the first nine months of 2021.

The increase in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $184.4 million to $2.521 billion for the first nine months of 2022, from $2.337 billion for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in the average balance on loans receivable was result of the strength of the Company’s loan pipeline. Interest income on loans for the first nine months of 2022 also included $622,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately three basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense decreased by $3.2 million, or 26.4 percent, to $8.8 million for the first nine months of 2022, from $12.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 4 basis points to 0.71 percent for the first nine months of 2022, from 0.75 percent for the first nine months of 2021, partly offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $15.6 million, or 0.7 percent, to $2.146 billion for the first nine months of 2022, from $2.131 billion for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the low interest rate environment in 2021 and the Company’s focus on managing funding costs.

Net interest margin was 3.79 percent for the first nine months of 2022, compared to 3.47 percent for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the first nine months of 2021 was the result of an increase in the average volume of loans receivable as well as a decrease in funding costs.

The Company recorded a credit to the provision for loan losses of $2.6 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to a $4.8 million provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2021. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded $1.3 million in net charge offs compared to $323,000 in net charge offs for the first nine months of 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $5.6 million, or 91.2 percent, to $533,000 for the first nine months of 2022, from $6.1 million for third quarter of 2021. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to an increase in the loss of equity securities, a lower gain on sales of loans, and a decrease in gains on the sale of premises, partly offset by an increase in fees and service charges. The loss on equity securities increased $5.5 million to $5.5 million for the first nine months of 2022, from a loss of $4,000 for the first nine months of 2021. The losses on equity securities are due to conditions. Gains on sales of loans decreased by $449,000, or 78.1 percent, to $126,000 for the first nine months of 2022, from $575,000 for the first nine months of 2021. Factors considered when deciding to sell loans include market conditions, demand, and the loan portfolio. Gains on the sale of premises sold were $371,000 for the first nine months of 2021 with no comparable gain or loss for the first nine months of 2022. These decreases were partly offset by an increase in fees and service charge income resulting from loan servicing income, ATM fees, and other customer account fees.

Noninterest expense decreased by $800,000, or 2.0 percent, to $39.5 million for the first nine months of 2022, from $40.3 million for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease was mainly related to a decrease in debt extinguishment expense and other non-interest expense. The Company recognized an expense of $1.1 million for a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the prepayment of higher-cost FHLB borrowings in the first nine months of 2021. There was no comparable expense in the first nine months of 2022. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $827,000, or 4.2 percent, to $20.4 million for the first nine months of 2022, from $19.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase mainly related to payments made to the estate of a former officer of the Company who passed away in 2022, pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement, and normal compensation increases. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the first nine months of 2022 was 302 compared to 297 for the same period of 2021.

The income tax provision increased by $4.2 million, or 42.8 percent, to $13.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, from $9.7 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for the first nine months of 2022, as compared with that same period for 2021. The consolidated effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 and 2021 was 29.3.

Asset Quality

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $8.5 million, or 0.30 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2022, as compared to $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021 and $20.7 million, or 0.89 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $33.2 million, or 1.18 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2022, $37.1 million or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021 and $38.2 million, or 1.64 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 390.3 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2022, 249.3 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2021 and 184.1 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2021.

Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans that were not included in non-accrual loans at September 30, 2022, were $10.5 million, compared to $12.4 million at December 31, 2021. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions (excluding COVID-19 modifications) that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as TDR loans.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the inability to close loans in our pipeline; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; supply chain disruptions; the COVID-19 pandemic or any similar future pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences; civil unrest in the communities that the company serves; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.


  Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,        
  September 30,2022 June 30,2022 September 30,2021 September 30, 2022 vs. June 30, 2022   September 30, 2022 vs. September 30, 2021  
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)        
Loans, including fees $ 32,302   $ 28,781   $ 26,922   12.2 %   20.0 %  
Mortgage-backed securities   173     47     159   268.1 %   8.8 %  
Other investment securities   1,103     939     814   17.5 %   35.5 %  
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   822     694     249   18.4 %   230.1 %  
     Total interest and dividend income   34,400     30,461     28,144   12.9 %   22.2 %  
               
Interest expense:              
Deposits:              
Demand   1,169     946     1,059   23.6 %   10.4 %  
Savings and club   113     110     131   2.7 %   -13.7 %  
Certificates of deposit   1,087     849     1,344   28.0 %   -19.1 %  
    2,369     1,905     2,534   24.4 %   -6.5 %  
Borrowings   1,080     815     997   32.5 %   8.3 %  
       Total interest expense   3,449     2,720     3,531   26.8 %   -2.3 %  
               
Net interest income   30,951     27,741     24,613   11.6 %   25.8 %  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   -     -     680       -100.0 %  
               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   30,951     27,741     23,933   11.6 %   29.3 %  
               
Non-interest income:              
Fees and service charges   1,251     1,213     713   3.1 %   75.5 %  
Gain on sales of loans   18     43     83   -58.1 %   -78.3 %  
Loss on sale of impaired loans     -     -          
Gain on sale of other real estate owned     -     11       -100.0 %  
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments   (559 )   (2,302 )   (307 ) -75.7 %   82.1 %  
BOLI income   646     686     765   -5.8 %   -15.6 %  
Other   90     47     52   91.5 %   73.1 %  
      Total non-interest income   1,446     (313 )   1,317   562.0 %   9.8 %  
               
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   6,944     6,715     6,511   3.4 %   6.7 %  
Occupancy and equipment   2,608     2,673     2,983   -2.4 %   -12.6 %  
Data processing and communications   1,520     1,469     1,511   3.5 %   0.6 %  
Professional fees   614     489     543   25.6 %   13.1 %  
Director fees   375     296     233   26.7 %   60.9 %  
Regulatory assessment fees   264     244     303   8.2 %   -12.9 %  
Advertising and promotions   286     254     200   12.6 %   43.0 %  
Other real estate owned, net   1     4     (11 ) -75.0 %   -109.1 %  
Loss from extinguishment of debt   -     -     337       -100.0 %  
Other   841     912     918   -7.8 %   -8.4 %  
      Total non-interest expense   13,453     13,056     13,528   3.0 %   -0.6 %  
               
Income before income tax provision   18,944     14,372     11,722   31.8 %   61.6 %  
Income tax provision   5,552     4,209     3,400   31.9 %   63.3 %  
               
Net Income   13,392     10,163     8,322   31.8 %   60.9 %  
Preferred stock dividends   174     138     286   26.1 %   -39.1 %  
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 13,218   $ 10,025   $ 8,036   31.9 %   64.5 %  
               
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted              
Basic $ 0.78   $ 0.59   $ 0.47   32.0 %   65.6 %  
Diluted $ 0.76   $ 0.58   $ 0.47   32.2 %   61.2 %  
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding              
Basic   16,982     16,997     17,019   -0.1 %   -0.2 %  
Diluted   17,356     17,404     17,222   -0.3 %   0.8 %  
               

 



  Statements of Income - Nine Months Ended,    
  September 30,2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 vs. September 30, 2021  
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)    
Loans, including fees $ 87,404   $ 80,673   8.3 %  
Mortgage-backed securities   379     532   -28.8 %  
Other investment securities   2,990     2,345   27.5 %  
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   1,812     673   169.2 %  
     Total interest and dividend income   92,585     84,223   9.9 %  
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits:        
Demand   2,873     3,407   -15.7 %  
Savings and club   331     376   -12.0 %  
Certificates of deposit   2,916     4,975   -41.4 %  
    6,120     8,758   -30.1 %  
Borrowings   2,701     3,226   -16.3 %  
       Total interest expense   8,821     11,984   -26.4 %  
         
Net interest income   83,764     72,239   16.0 %  
  Provision for loan losses   (2,575 )   4,840   -153.2 %  
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   86,339     67,399   28.1 %  
         
Non-interest income:        
Fees and service charges   3,678     2,853   28.9 %  
Gain on sales of loans   126     575   -78.1 %  
(Loss) gain on sale of impaired loans   -     (64 ) -100.0 %  
Gain on sales of other real estate owned   -     11   -100.0 %  
Realized and unrealized gain on equity investments   (5,546 )   (4 ) -    
BOLI income   2,087     2,195   -4.9 %  
Gain on sale of premises   -     371   -100.0 %  
Other   188     150   25.3 %  
Total non-interest income   533     6,087   -91.2 %  
         
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits   20,395     19,568   4.2 %  
Occupancy and equipment   7,976     8,604   -7.3 %  
Data processing and communications   4,454     4,493   -0.9 %  
Professional fees   1,597     1,446   10.4 %  
Director fees   992     790   25.6 %  
Regulatory assessments   812     993   -18.2 %  
Advertising and promotions   681     392   73.7 %  
Other real estate owned, net   6     12   -50.0 %  
Loss from extinguishment of debt   -     1,071   -100.0 %  
Other   2,555     2,899   -11.9 %  
Total non-interest expense   39,468     40,268   -2.0 %  
         
Income before income tax provision   47,404     33,218   42.7 %  
Income tax provision   13,897     9,729   42.8 %  
         
Net Income   33,507     23,489   42.6 %  
Preferred stock dividends   624     852   -26.8 %  
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 32,883   $ 22,637   45.3 %  
         
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted        
Basic $ 1.94   $ 1.33   45.6 %  
Diluted $ 1.89   $ 1.31   44.5 %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   16,986     17,085   -0.6 %  
Diluted   17,369     17,242   0.7 %  
         



Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 vs. June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 vs. September 30, 2021  
ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited)      
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 11,192   $ 10,182   $ 8,569   9.9 % 30.6 %  
Interest-earning deposits   209,832     195,990     434,369   7.1 % -51.7 %  
Total cash and cash equivalents   221,024     206,172     442,938   7.2 % -50.1 %  
             
Interest-earning time deposits   735     735     735   -   -    
Debt securities available for sale   92,751     86,749     82,603   6.9 % 12.3 %  
Equity investments   18,408     18,968     23,534   -3.0 % -21.8 %  
Loans held for sale   -     5     913   -100.0 % -100.0 %  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $33,195, $34,113 and $38,156, respectively   2,787,015     2,620,630     2,289,854   6.35 % 21.71 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   12,388     6,781     8,193   82.7 % 51.2 %  
Premises and equipment, net   10,723     11,075     12,998   -3.2 % -17.5 %  
Accrued interest receivable   11,093     10,315     10,388   7.5 % 6.8 %  
Other real estate owned   75     75     -   0.0 %    
Deferred income taxes   15,863     13,583     13,515   16.8 % 17.4 %  
Goodwill and other intangibles   5,394     5,406     5,445   -0.2 % -0.9 %  
Operating lease right-of-use asset   11,785     12,194     13,245   -3.4 % -11.0 %  
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")   71,072     70,426     71,728   0.9 % -0.9 %  
Other assets   7,286     9,657     7,698   -24.6 % -5.4 %  
    Total Assets $ 3,265,612   $ 3,072,771   $ 2,983,787   6.3 % 9.4 %  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
             
LIABILITIES            
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 610,425   $ 595,167   $ 544,619   2.6 % 12.1 %  
Interest bearing deposits   2,102,521     2,059,863     1,996,786   2.1 % 5.3 %  
Total deposits   2,712,946     2,655,030     2,541,405   2.2 % 6.7 %  
FHLB advances   212,123     86,986     118,573   143.9 % 78.9 %  
Subordinated debentures   37,450     37,391     37,217   0.2 % 0.6 %  
Operating lease liability   12,102     12,496     13,533   -3.2 % -10.6 %  
Other liabilities   8,309     9,231     9,978   -10.0 % -16.7 %  
    Total Liabilities   2,982,930     2,801,134     2,720,706   6.5 % 9.6 %  
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized   -     -     -        
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock   21,003     16,563     25,723   26.8 % -18.3 %  
Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized   -     -     -        
Additional paid-in capital common stock   195,057     194,567     193,613   0.3 % 0.7 %  
Retained earnings   105,894     95,393     73,388   11.0 % 44.3 %  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (6,149 )   (2,997 )   (214 ) 105.2 % 2773.4 %  
Treasury stock, at cost   (33,123 )   (31,889 )   (29,429 ) 3.9 % 12.6 %  
    Total Stockholders' Equity   282,682     271,637     263,081   4.1 % 7.5 %  
             
     Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,265,612   $ 3,072,771   $ 2,983,787   6.3 % 9.4 %  
             
Outstanding common shares   16,974     16,960     17,036        
             



  Three Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,699,093 $ 32,302 4.79 %   $ 2,340,690 $ 26,922 4.60 %
Investment Securities   112,172   1276 4.55 %     105,595   973 3.69 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   153,705   822 2.14 %     402,617   249 0.25 %
Total Interest-earning assets   2,964,970   34,400 4.64 %     2,848,903   28,144 3.95 %
Non-interest-earning assets   106,750         105,399    
Total assets $ 3,071,720       $ 2,954,302    
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 774,870 $ 707 0.36 %   $ 638,812 $ 648 0.41 %
Money market accounts   353,821   462 0.52 %     344,142   411 0.48 %
Savings accounts   343,515   113 0.13 %     321,783   131 0.16 %
Certificates of Deposit   545,293   1,087 0.80 %     674,558   1,344 0.80 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,017,500   2,369 0.47 %     1,979,294   2,534 0.51 %
Borrowed funds   138,314   1,080 3.12 %     163,814   997 2.43 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,155,813   3,449 0.64 %     2,143,108   3,531 0.66 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   640,102         551,938    
Total liabilities   2,795,916         2,695,046    
Stockholders' equity   275,804         259,255    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,071,720       $ 2,954,301    
Net interest income   $ 30,951       $ 24,613  
Net interest rate spread(1)     4.00 %       3.29 %
Net interest margin(2)     4.18 %       3.46 %
               
(1)  Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)  Annualized.              
(4)  Excludes allowance for loan losses.           
(5)  Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield          
               



  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2022       2021    
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,521,375 $ 87,404 4.62 %   $ 2,336,950   $ 80,673 4.60 %  
Investment Securities   109,422   3,369 4.11 %     108,492     2,877 3.54 %  
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   314,024   1,812 0.77 %     330,500     673 0.27 %  
Total Interest-earning assets   2,944,821   92,585 4.19 %     2,775,942     84,223 4.05 %  
Non-interest-earning assets   105,368         107,319        
Total assets $ 3,050,189       $ 2,883,261        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 759,307 $ 1,674 0.29 %   $ 627,193   $ 2,108 0.47 %  
Money market accounts   351,846   1,199 0.45 %     332,489     1,299 0.54 %  
Savings accounts   342,199   331 0.13 %     313,315     376 0.16 %  
Certificates of Deposit   573,951   2,915 0.68 %     677,868     4,975 1.07 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,027,303   6,120 0.40 %     1,950,865     8,758 0.64 %  
Borrowed funds   119,059   2,701 3.02 %     179,913     3,226 2.39 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,146,362   8,821 0.71 %     2,130,778     11,984 0.75 %  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   631,097         497,358        
Total liabilities   2,777,459         2,628,136        
Stockholders' equity   272,730         255,125        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,050,189       $ 2,883,261        
Net interest income   $ 83,764       $ 72,239    
Net interest rate spread(1)     3.64 %       3.30 %  
Net interest margin(2)     3.79 %       3.47 %  
                 
(1)  Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(2)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.  
(3)  Annualized.         
(4)  Excludes allowance for loan losses.         
(5)  Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield       
                 


  Financial Condition data by quarter
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
           
  (In thousands, except book values)
Total assets $ 3,265,612   $ 3,072,771   $ 3,040,310   $ 2,967,528   $ 2,983,787  
Cash and cash equivalents   221,024     206,172     396,653     411,629     442,938  
Securities   111,159     105,717     107,576     110,373     106,137  
Loans receivable, net   2,787,015     2,620,630     2,395,930     2,304,942     2,289,854  
Deposits   2,712,946     2,655,030     2,631,175     2,561,402     2,541,405  
Borrowings   249,573     124,377     109,181     108,986     155,790  
Stockholders’ equity   282,682     271,637     276,159     274,024     263,081  
Book value per common share1 $ 15.42   $ 15.04   $ 14.72   $ 14.47   $ 13.93  
Tangible book value per common share2 $ 15.11   $ 14.73   $ 14.41   $ 14.16   $ 13.62  
           
  Operating data by quarter
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
  (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 30,951   $ 27,741   $ 25,072   $ 25,154   $ 24,613  
Provision (credit ) for loan losses   -     -     (2,575 )   (985 )   680  
Non-interest income   1,446     -313     -600     2,608     1,317  
Non-interest expense   13,453     13,056     12,959     13,707     13,528  
Income tax expense   5,552     4,209     4,136     4,289     3,400  
Net income $ 13,392   $ 10,163   $ 9,952   $ 10,751   $ 8,322  
Net income per diluted share $ 0.76   $ 0.58   $ 0.56   $ 0.61   $ 0.47  
Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16  
           
  Financial Ratios(3)
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
Return on average assets   1.74%     1.32%     1.33%     1.42%     1.13%  
Return on average stockholder’s equity   19.42%     15.00%     14.67%     16.25%     12.84%  
Net interest margin   4.18%     3.74%     3.46%     3.44%     3.46%  
Stockholder’s equity to total assets   8.66%     8.84%     9.08%     9.23%     8.82%  
Efficiency Ratio4   41.53%     47.60%     52.95%     49.37%     52.17%  
           
  Asset Quality Ratios
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Non-Accrual Loans $ 8,505   $ 9,201   $ 9,232   $ 14,889   $ 20,725  
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.30%     0.35%     0.38%     0.64%     0.89%  
ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans   390.3%     370.7%     368.1%     249.3%     184.1%  
Impaired Loans   40,524     42,411     40,955     49,382     58,863  
Classified Loans   30,180     31,426     29,850     39,157     48,547  
           
(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding.    
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’
common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.      
(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income
and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”    
           



  Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 242,238   $ 235,883   $ 233,251   $ 224,534   $ 224,330  
Commercial and multi-family   2,164,320     2,030,597     1,804,815     1,720,174     1,739,976  
Construction   153,103     155,070     141,082     153,904     149,076  
Commercial business   205,661     181,868     198,216     191,139     161,416  
Home equity   56,064     51,808     52,279     50,469     52,109  
Consumer   2,545     2,656     2,726     3,717     2,730  
  $ 2,823,931   $ 2,657,882   $ 2,432,369   $ 2,343,937   $ 2,329,637  
Less:          
Deferred loan fees, net   (3,721 )   (3,139 )   (2,459 )   (1,876 )   (1,627 )
Allowance for loan loss   (33,195 )   (34,113 )   (33,980 )   (37,119 )   (38,156 )
           
Total loans, net $ 2,787,015   $ 2,620,630   $ 2,395,930   $ 2,304,942   $ 2,289,854  
           
  Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 263   $ 267   $ 278   $ 282   $ 455  
Commercial and multi-family   757     757     757     8,601     13,322  
Construction   3,180     3,043     2,954     2,847     2,787  
Commercial business   4,305     5,104     5,243     3,132     4,128  
Home equity   -     30     -     27     33  
Total: $ 8,505   $ 9,201   $ 9,232   $ 14,889   $ 20,725  
           


  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
           
  Tangible Book Value per Share
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 282,682   $ 271,637   $ 276,159   $ 274,024   $ 263,081  
Less: goodwill   5,252     5,252     5,252     5,252     5,252  
Less: preferred stock   21,003     16,563     26,213     28,923     25,723  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity   256,427     249,822     244,694     239,849     232,106  
Shares common shares outstanding   16,974     16,960     16,984     16,940     17,036  
Book value per common share $ 15.42   $ 15.04   $ 14.72   $ 14.47   $ 13.93  
Tangible book value per common share $ 15.11   $ 14.73   $ 14.41   $ 14.16   $ 13.62  
           
  Efficiency Ratios
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Net interest income $ 30,951   $ 27,741   $ 25,072   $ 25,154   $ 24,613  
Non-interest income   1,446     -313     -600     2,608     1,317  
Total income   32,397     27,428     24,472     27,762     25,930  
Non-interest expense   13,453     13,056     12,959     13,707     13,528  
Efficiency Ratio   41.53%     47.60%     52.95%     49.37%     52.17%  
           
           
  Distribution of Deposits by quarter
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
  (In thousands)
Demand:          
Non-Interest Bearing $ 610,425   $ 595,167   $ 621,403   $ 588,207   $ 544,619  
Interest Bearing   726,012     810,535     724,020     668,262     644,453  
Money Market   370,353     360,356     354,302     337,126     351,508  
Sub-total: $ 1,706,790   $ 1,766,058   $ 1,699,725   $ 1,593,595   $ 1,540,580  
Savings and Club   338,864     347,279     341,529     329,724     326,807  
Certificates of Deposit   667,291     541,693     589,921     638,083     674,018  
Total Deposits: $ 2,712,945   $ 2,655,030   $ 2,631,175   $ 2,561,402   $ 2,541,405  
           


CONTACT: THOMAS COUGHLIN,
  PRESIDENT & CEO
  RYAN BLAKE, COO
  1 (800) 680-6872

Primary Logo

You just read:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $13.4 Million in Third Quarter 2022; Net Loans Increase 20.9 Percent YTD and NIM Expands to 4.18 Percent; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.