Elemica receives notice of allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark office for patent application no. 2018-0357585 covering supply chain visibility solutions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark office (USPTO) has issued Notices of Allowance for patent application no. 2018-0357585 tilted “System and Method for Supply Chain Management”. This Allowed Patent Application covers technology allowing disparate data streams to be analyzed as a single data point. In conjunction with Elemica’s existing supply chain visibility technology, clients will now have the ability to monitor their status of supply chain processes in real-time including procurement, logistics, and financial flows.



“This notice of allowance will provide Elemica with the ability to create deeper visibility into supply chains and allow us to further the capabilities of the Elemica platform,” states Arun Samuga, Elemica’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Throughout the Supply Chain process, there are hundreds of data streams being considered between a supplier, customer, and the carriers in-between. A perfect use case of this technology would be to enable multi-party collaboration on the order, shipment, and payment lifecycles. This allows all parties to achieve end to end visibility allowing them to foresee and plan for potential disruptions regardless of capabilities of their internal systems.”

The technology isolates individual data streams and allows them to converge into a single point. This allows for complete agnostic system compatibility. Visibility will not be restricted to specific ERP systems, supplier portals, or TMS systems. “The increasing complexity of supply chain, and the increasing volatility of the world, means customers are demanding more resilient supply chains,” comments Elemica CEO, David Muse. “This is the kind of innovation and support Elemica strives to bring it’s clients so they can experience tighter, more effective supply chains.”

Elemica continues a history advancing its intellectual property. Elemica now owns 13 granted patents.

About Elemica

Elemica is the world’s leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com.

