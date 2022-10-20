Steelcase Announces Appointment of Sanjay Gupta to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) announced today Sanjay Gupta has been appointed to its board of directors. Gupta is a digital marketing and business leader who is currently serving as the chief marketing officer and chief digital officer at Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services.



The Steelcase board continuously evaluates its composition to ensure the board of directors encompasses the requisite and complementary knowledge, expertise, skills and diversity.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Sanjay to our board of directors,” said Rob Pew, chair of the Steelcase board of directors. “Sanjay is a successful leader within the financial services industry, and he has demonstrated the curiosity, empathy and creativity we look for in board members. His experience using digital technology to build brands, scale businesses and develop products that deliver both results and growth will bring great value to our board.”

In his current role at Guaranteed Rate, Gupta focuses on building the company brand and value proposition among borrowers and channel partners while also scaling its consumer direct business. He also is charged with creating a seamless digital experience on both Rate.com and the company’s mobile app and growing the usage of these capabilities.

With more than two decades of experience, Gupta has worked with some of the biggest names in financial services, including Bank of America and Ally Financial. Most recently, he was executive vice president, head of client solutions and outcomes at TIAA. During his tenure at TIAA, he led corporate strategy and development, enterprise analytics, financial wellness, advice and innovation across all of TIAA’s institutional and individual products and solutions. Gupta also served as executive vice president, marketing, innovation and corporate relations at Allstate, where he was responsible for managing and overseeing all marketing activities across the Allstate and Esurance brands.

About Steelcase Inc.

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create workplaces that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

Source: Steelcase

