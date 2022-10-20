CEX.IO’s Newest Market Analysis Report Reviews the State of the Crypto Industry Post-Ethereum Merge

COMPASS: Topline Trends for the Crypto Curious and Serious recaps the key DeFi ecosystem events and movements in Q3 2022

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, has released its market analysis report for Q3 2022, COMPASS: Topline Trends for the Crypto Curious and Serious.

Prepared by CEX.IO’s Market Research Team, the report identifies key trends and notable industry events including the Ethereum Merge, an analysis of L2 blockchain solutions, smart contracts within DeFi, and Bitcoin movements.

“As we wind down the turbulent last months of 2022, crypto investors have turned their attention to how the post-Ethereum Merge landscape will impact them,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEX.IO’s Founder and CEO. “CEX.IO remains steadfast in our belief that increased education is the path to adoption. To that end, our latest COMPASS report is filled with rich analysis and insights for those truly interested in understanding the space, as well as investing in it.”

The report also includes a forward acknowledging a range of industry challenges in 2022, from the war in Ukraine, to instability across global markets, to the failure of several high-profile crypto projects. However, COMPASS strikes a hopeful note in looking ahead to 2023.

“This is not our first disturbance, and….it likely won’t be our last,” noted Lutskeych. “We hope our understanding of this year’s events can help you ask the right questions as you chart your path through the 2023 DeFi landscape. Here’s to…building toward a brighter, more stable future.”

To read the full report, please click here.

###

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market

participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over five million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2022 | CEX.IO Ltd All rights reserved. Not to be reproduced or retransmitted without permission.

CEX.IO is a trading name of, and [digital asset platform products and services] are offered by: in the U.S., CEX.IO Corp., registered with FinCEN in jurisdictions where it is licensed to operate as a Money Service Business (MSB Activities 409 499), registered office 900 E Diehl Rd STE 110, Naperville, IL 60563; in Canada, CEX.IO Limited, registered with FINTRAC; in Europe, CEX.IO Limited, registered in Gibraltar, No. 116846, registered office 8-10 Queensway Montagu Pavilion Gibraltar GX11 1AA. CEX.IO Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission as a DLT Provider under the authorization number: FSC0686FSA; CEX Overseas Ltd, registered in the British Virgin Islands, No. 2046189, registered office Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, VG 1110. CEX.IO Limited and CEX Overseas Ltd are subsidiaries of CEX.IO Holding Ltd.

These materials are for informational purposes only, and are not intended to be used for trading or investment purposes or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. These materials do not provide any form of advice (investment, tax or legal). CEX.IO is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities, to hire any investment adviser or to pursue any investment or trading strategy.

The value of digital and virtual currencies is derived from supply and demand in the global marketplace which can rise or fall independently of any fiat or government currency.

Holding digital and virtual currencies carries exchange rate and other types of risk.

Transactions in virtual currency are irrevocable, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or accidental transactions may result in the loss of your money with no recourse.

Any questions regarding this document or application of any law, rule or regulation can be referred to us via email at [compliance@cex.io].

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names not owned by CEX.IO Ltd are the property of their respective owners.

Please refer to the Terms of Use for more details.

Becky Sarwate CEX.IO (773) 507-3554 R.Sarwate@CEX.IO