Body Fat Reduction Market Size Worth $13.91 Bn by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR with Global Analysis of 18+ companies

Body Fat Reduction Market Size, growth, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $7.58 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $13.91 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-

» The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in body fat reduction procedures across the globe as hospitals shifted their staff to take care of increase in

number of Covid-infected patients. Moreover, non-emergency surgeries were postponed to avoid possibility of cross-contamination.

» Owing to lockdown measures implemented by the governments in many countries, there has been closedown of parks, educational institutions, and fitness

centers along with adoption work from home (WFH) culture. This increased weight gain issues and obesity cases.

» Post-lockdown, medical spas and gyms would open and body fat reduction activities would increase. This, in turn, will lead to growth of the market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11281

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Inc.)

2. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (Apollo Cosmetic Clinics)

3. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical International Inc.)

4. Candela Medical

5. Cutera Inc.

6. Cynosure, Llc.

7. Lumenis, Ltd.

8. Sciton, Inc.

9. Sisram Medical Ltd (Alma Lasers Ltd.)

10. VLCC Health Care Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞

Surgical

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Non-Surgical

Cryolipolysis

Ultrasound

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical spas

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11281?reqfor=covid

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Q1. What is the total market value of body fat reduction market report ?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of body fat reduction market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the body fat reduction market report?

Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in body fat reduction market?

Q6. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the body fat reduction report?

Q7. What are the key trends in the body fat reduction market report?

Q8. What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/570d0e4fa0fd287164ca7f272c82a01e

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antinuclear-antibody-test-market

𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/single-cell-analysis-market-A06188

𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunohistochemistry-market-A11199

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compounding-pharmacies-market-A11920

𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospital-beds-market-A15374

𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 - 2025 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/orthobiologics-market

𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - 2031 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tendon-repair-market-A17088