Electric Bus Market worth $10.2 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 15.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Electric Bus Market is expected to shift its fuel consumption from diesel to natural gas and electric.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Electric Bus market is forecast to reach $10.2 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 15.7% from 2021 to 2026. Buses are most preferred mode of public transportation by many people in day to day life. The growing population in urban areas has increased the demand for buses. Increasing pollution and increasing emission has encouraged the many to convert to electric vehicles in the bus fleet. Also governments' initiatives towards improving public transportation along with the growth of on-demand bus services are expected to propel the market growth. Innovation and manufacturing of vehicles have helped the industry to grow into a profitable one, especially for electric buses. The demand is also increasing for varied bus types primarily double decker and articulated buses. The increasing investment into development of gyrobuses that use flywheel energy storage, rather than overhead lines, will also drive market growth. These factors are set to boosts the market growth for Bus during the forecast period 2021-2026

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electric-Bus-Market-Research-510783

Key Takeaways:

1. The Electric Bus Market will have the substantial growth in the forecast period especially in the transit segment. As the population increases and adoption of public transportation will be the top priority both by Government and by the public.

2. Electric Bus Market is expected to shift its fuel consumption from diesel to natural gas and electric. This in turn will reduce the pollution in the environment. Initiatives have been taken due to increased pollution in the past few years and this will drive the market grow during the forecasted period.

3. APAC region will show high growth due to increasing population and need for public transportation for the people. This is especially rising in countries like China and India.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510783

Segmental Analysis:

Electric Bus Market Segment Analysis - By Application

Transit buses are efficiently designed to move passengers within cities and also for other applications. These buses are used by private transport companies. Common public rely on buses to cater their needs for transportation in turn driving the demand for these buses. This is driving the market especially for doubler decker and articulated buses. Motor Coaches used in long distance travelling with comfortable seats and other amenities. Tourism sector utilizes multi-axis buses, particularly motor coach electric vehicles, so that the passengers are comfortable while traveling. The rising use of flywheel energy storage based gyrobuses rather than overhead line based electric vehicles is also driving market growth This is driving the motor coach market at highest CAGR of 18.2% CAGR through 2026.

Electric Bus Market Segment Analysis - By Fuel Type

Electric Bus Market significantly utilized diesel as their fuel resulting in over 65% share for this hybrid bus segment in 2020 but in recent years the pollution and emission of toxic gases has increased. Due to increasing pollution UITP Australia New Zealand has conducted an event for the flagship of Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) forum. The shift from diesel and other fossil fuels to electric, compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas is because of the stringent emission standards and environmental regulations set by many governments. However, this shift from diesel to fully electric vehicles is not happening directly but rather through a bus that combines a conventional internal combustion engine propulsion system with an electric propulsion system that uses overhead lines.

Electric Bus Market Segment Analysis - Geography

APAC region dominates the market with highest market share of 34.1% due to the increasing demand and populations. Top players from China have focused extensively on capturing the transit growth and witnessed a growth in the market. APAC countries such as China and India have rapidly growing population which is expected to increase in the forecasted period. This in turn will increase the need of public transportation like buses, particularly double decker and articulated buses. North America and Europe follow APAC in increasing the demand and services to make healthy environment thereby driving replacement and modernization of buses. The significant spending in the APAC market, particularly on modernization is also focused on pollution reduction thereby driving demand for hybrid and electric buses.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electric Bus industry are -

1. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co.

2. Volvo

3. Daimler AG

4. Xiamen King Long United

5. Ashok Leyland

Click on the following link to buy the Electric Bus Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510783

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

School Bus Market

http://https//www.industryarc.com/Research/School-Bus-Market-Research-512518

Bus Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bus-Market-Research-509154

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062