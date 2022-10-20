Cryptococcosis Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Prevalence of HIV & AIDS Drive Cryptococcosis Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptococcosis Market Size is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cryptococcosis is an infection commonly associated with immunosuppressive individuals and is caused by Cryptococcus fungus. The initial symptoms are frequently chronic and develop over more than a few weeks. Meningitis (brain infection) and pulmonary infection or lung infection are the two main physical symptoms of the illness. Numerous factors, including an increase in AIDS prevalence and prolonged use of immunosuppressive medications, have contributed to an increase in the incidence of cryptococcosis over time. Patients who are HIV+ are more likely to contract a fungus. Every year, there are about 220,000 occurrences of cryptococcal meningitis among HIV/AIDS patients globally, leading to almost 181,000 deaths. For the diagnosis of the infections, the use of cryptococcal antigen, chest x-ray, lumber puncture, urine test and other diagnostics methods are used. According to HIV.gov, there were approximately 38.4 million people across the globe with HIV in 2020. Of these, 36.7 million were adults and 1.7 million were children (<15 years old). In addition, 54% were women and girls. Such growing prevalence of HIV & AIDS and the high risk of Cryptococcosis infection in this population fuel demand for better therapeutics and treatment which propel the growth of the Cryptococcosis industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Better diagnostic techniques in this region and various treatments available to cure such infections boost the growth of the Cryptococcosis Market size.

The Cryptococcosis Market is predicted to increase due to the increase in consumption of immunosuppressant drugs and the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, fuelling the growth of the Cryptococcosis Market.

However, the unavailability of proper diagnostic techniques may limit the cryptococcosis industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Cryptococcosis Market Report

Segmental Analysis:

Cryptococcosis Market Segment Analysis - By Treatment: The Cryptococcosis Market based on the treatment can be further segmented into Amphotericin B (Amphocin and Fungizone), Flucytosine (Ancobon), Fluconazole Drugs (Diflucan), Voriconazole and Surgery Treatment. According to the research article published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2022, the World Health Organization–recommended treatment included amphotericin B deoxycholate (1 mg per kilogram per day) plus flucytosine (100 mg per kilogram per day) for 7 days, followed by fluconazole (1200 mg per day) for 7 days (control). Amphotericin B binds to ergosterol in the fungal cell membrane, which leads to the formation of pores, ion leakage and ultimately fungal cell death. Such benefits of Amphotericin B in Cryptococcal meningitis treatment drive the growth of the Cryptococcosis Market Share. However, Fluconazole Drugs are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Cryptococcosis Market Segment Analysis - By End-user: The Cryptococcosis Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialised Clinics, Elderly Care Centers and others. The hospital segment held a dominant market share in 2021. This is due to the growing admission regarding HIV-related infections in recent years. According to the 2021-2022 annual report published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India, the new cases of HIV-related infection were 31,944 (20,467-52,007) in 2020. Such growing cases of HIV-related infections and the need for hospitalization drive the growth of the Cryptococcosis Market Share. However, Elderly Care Centers are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Cryptococcosis Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America held a dominant market share of 36% in 2021. The primary factors driving the Cryptococcosis market in North America are greater availability of antifungal medications like flucytosine, reimbursement for disease screening and availability of advanced diagnostics techniques for the detection of cryptococcus with biomarker tests. Also, the growing cases of autoimmune diseases and the use of immunosuppressants increase the risk of cryptococcosis infection. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly one million people are living with MS in the United States in 2022. Such growing prevalence of various autoimmune diseases in the United States further drives the growth of the Cryptococcosis Market Size.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the cryptococcosis industry are -

1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

2. Janssen Biotech Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

3. Abbott Laboratories

4. Novartis AG

5. Pfizer Inc.

