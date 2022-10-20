Well Testing Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2031

Well Testing Services Market

Well testing services industry is estimated to reach $11.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well testing services is a process involved in data acquisition to increase the understanding of reservoir conditions and fluid properties. With the increase in energy demand, there has been a surge in the exploration and production of oil & gas activities. The need for new oil wells to be economically viable and profitable for the oil & gas companies to explore and produce, hence there is a huge demand for well testing services that can help in the exploration and development of oil wells.

Growing population and industrial development are fueling the global demand for energy. Global fuel consumption is gradually rising with rapid industrialization in developing countries across the world. According to BP statistical review of 2019, oil consumption surged by 1.4 million barrels per day, while natural gas consumption increased by 195 billion cubic meters per day. The rise in the demand for fossil fuels has led to a surge in the production of fuel from the top oil production companies. The increase in demand has led to an increase in the exploration of oil wells which are remote and deeper offshore areas. The above-mentioned factors resulted in the demand for well testing is high in deep water exploration and production activities.

The price of crude oil is affected by various factors which could possibly disrupt the supply of oil and gas. The presence of geopolitical tensions is some of the key factors that hamper the demand for oil & gas. The above-mentioned factors could lead to higher volatility in the prices of oil and gas. Most of the oil & gas resources come from North Africa and the Middle East region which is a highly unstable region due to political and cultural issues. The outbreak of the pandemic also has a great impact on the prices of crude oil due to the shutdown of various industries and regional lockdown which have a great impact on the transportation sector. The above-mentioned reasons are major factors that will hamper the development of the well-testing services market growth.

The global well testing services market forecast is segmented on the basis of service type, well type, application and region.

On the basis of service type, it is segmented into downhole well testing, surface well testing, reservoir sampling, real-time well testing, and hydraulic fracturing method testing. On the basis of well type, the market is segmented into horizontal wells and vertical wells. In addition, on the basis of application, the global well testing services market is segmented into onshore and offshore.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest well testing services market share of the market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The major companies profiled in this report include Weatherford, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger, Halliburton, China Oilfield Services Limited, Oil States International Inc., Tetra Technologies Inc., SGS SA, Edge Drilling, Oilserv, National Energy Services Reunited, Wellmax, TechnipFMC, EXALO Drilling SA, and Greene's Energy Group. The rapid development of industrialization and urbanization has led to the depletion of natural resources which led to the exploration of oil & gas resources, increase in the investment of the market players to develop more efficient technology for detection has a positive impact on the well-testing services market opportunities. Additional growth strategies such as the expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership and research & innovation in the detection and drilling technologies to improve the efficiency of the production of fossil fuels in the oil & gas industry have led to attaining key developments in the global well testing services market trends.

Key findings of the study

- North America would exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2031.

- As per global well testing services market analysis, by service type, the real-time well testing segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

- By well type, horizontal well was the leading segment in 2021.

- By application, the onshore segment has the largest market share in 2021.

