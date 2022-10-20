Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Expected to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030 | Industry & Trends Analysis

Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry

The Japan automated material handling equipment market size was valued at $4,270.0 million in 2020 registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by product type, system type, component, application and industry vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The Japan automated material handling equipment market size was valued at $4,270.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,342.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF (164 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14027

A product life cycle comprises several phases, from product development through distribution to end users or customers, all of which necessitate the use of material handling and automation. Material handling is a network that handles the flow of goods from one location to another. By using sophisticated technologies, material handling system reduces the time limit in the transit process by involving advanced machinery and technologies.

The use of automated material handling equipment in Japan has been revolutionized by the continual growth in demand for automation in industries such as assembly, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage, and waste management. The japan automated material handling equipment market has grown significantly in recent years as a result of the introduction of technology such as robots, wireless technologies, and autonomous cars. To reach a broader client base, major companies in this market focus on developing inexpensive, tiny, compact, and energy-efficient material handling systems. The industry's recent rise in e-commerce is a significant driver, with broad demand for process automation throughout the world. E-commerce companies in Japan strive to improve the quality of their services by generating minimum waste as possible.

Download Sample PDF (164 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14027

Various key players of Japan are implementing strategic moves such as agreement, business expansion and partnership to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, On February 2021, Daifuku Co., Ltd. and Germany-based AFT Industries AG had an agreement to form a business partnership aimed at leveraging the material handling expertise of both companies in the automotive industry. Daifuku and AFT will use this mutually beneficial business partnership as a way globally to open channels and secure growing demand and investment from automotive manufacturers for material handling systems. Hence, such agreements and partnerships are expected to provide Japan automated material handling equipment market growth in forecast period.

Automated material handling equipment is widely used across manufacturing and warehousing units with the goal of reducing downtime and labour costs, combining manufacture, transportation, and distribution effectively, and producing an early and high return on investment. Furthermore, because of the growing need for customized product orders, the market for system as an online service is projected to expand in Japan. It became difficult for e-commerce businesses to handle complex orders using manual methods in order to satisfy consumers' demands for low pricing and quick delivery. The rising popularity of customized orders has prompted warehouse operators and manufacturers to improve the overall speed and efficiency of their operations in order to meet their objectives.

Download Sample PDF (164 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14027

Various key players of Japan are expanding their business to improve their products and services portfolio and to strengthen its foothold in market. For instance, in November 2019, Okura Yosoki has expanded its business by opening fourth production facilities in Japan. It is specialized in producing sophisticated conveyor systems such as Unicon V, flag ship range for logistic applications.

These new products are more technologically sophisticated and work more efficiently and effectively than their prior product line. Hence, and they are extensively employed in several end user industries.

However, due to a lockdown imposed in countries such as China, the United States, India, and others due to the coronavirus issue, numerous manufacturers in the worldwide Japan automated material handling equipment had to halt their business production. This disruption has a direct impact on the sales of Japan automated material handling equipment. However, it is expected that the reopening of production facilities and the introduction of coronavirus vaccines will lead to the reopening of Japan automated material handling equipment firms.

Key companies profiled in the Japan automated material handling equipment report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., IHI Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, Maxpull Machinery & Engineering Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Tsubakimoto Chain Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Murata Machinery, Ltd., TOYO Kanetsu K.K., Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd., Seibu Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

Download Sample PDF (164 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14027

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Japan automated material handling equipment market trends and dynamics.

Depending on product type, the robotic system segment has dominated the Japan automated material handling equipment market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.

By application, the storage segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

Third party logistics sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the Japan automated material handling equipment are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the Japan automated material handling equipment industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging Japan automated material handling equipment market opportunities.

In-depth Japan automated material handling equipment analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.



Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14027

Download Sample PDF (164 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14027

Make a Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14027



More Reports -

Smart Packaging Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/596726225/smart-packaging-market-expected-to-reach-38-6-billion-by-2030-industry-revenue-trends-analysis-from-2021-to-2030

Smart Bathroom Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/596725182/smart-bathroom-market-expected-to-reach-10-8-billion-by-2030-industry-revenue-trends-analysis-from-2021-to-2030

Semiconductor Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/596723839/semiconductor-market-expected-to-reach-1033-5-billion-by-2031-industry-revenue-trends-analysis-from-2021-to-2031

Industrial Lasers Systems Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/596722699/industrial-lasers-systems-market-expected-to-reach-34-8-billion-by-2030-industry-trends-analysis-from-2021-to-2030

Revolving Doors Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/596721131/revolving-doors-market-expected-to-reach-1-4-billion-by-2031-industry-growth-trends-analysis-from-2022-to-2031

Construction Aggregates Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/596719358/construction-aggregates-market-expected-to-reach-621-1-billion-by-2031-industry-trends-analysis-from-2022-to-2031

