Vehicle Bumper Market Size Expected to Reach $12.6 Billion with CAGR of 11.5% by 2026 – IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Vehicle Bumper Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $12.6 billion by 2026. Vehicle bumpers feature protruding shrouds of plastic or metal that surround energy-absorbing materials such as composite plastic, thermoplastic polymer, sheet molding compound and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. They are automotive safety components designed to absorb impact to the front and rear of vehicles and minimize low-speed collision damages. Nowadays, standard passenger vehicle bumpers have a rigid reinforcing bar under the outer cover with sections of compressible foam or plastic underneath which helps in damage control of these vehicles. As stated by U.S. Government, every passenger vehicle bumper must absorb a minimum five mph impact from another vehicle with no damage to the car body. This trend has brought significant growth in demand ofor strong and durable vehicle bumpers. Apart from providing protection to the vehicle’s passengers as well as pedestrian protection, bumpers also help enhance the vehicle’s appearance which tend to uplift its market growth across various automotive industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Increasing production of different vehicle types across the globe is analysed to significantly drive the Global Vehicle Bumper Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Standard bumper is analysed to hold highest share in 2020 owing to the availability of these bumper in majority of the vehicles during production. These are generally factory-installed bumper according to the vehicle design and type. This tend to uplift its market growth across the globe during the forecast period.

3. Thermoplastic polymer is expected to hold the highest market share in the forecast period owing to its physical properties such as toughness, flexibility and resistance to abrasion and temperature.

4. Asia-Pacific is analysed to hold the highest share in 2020 owing to the largest production of vehicles and sales in this region. The presence of high population density further boosts the demand of vehicles which is a major growth factor of Global Vehicle Bumper Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Global Vehicle Bumper Market Report is segmented into Standard bumper, Step bumper, Cowboy bumper, Tube bumper, Roll pan bumper and Others. Standard bumpers are analysed to hold highest share 41.17% in 2020 owing to its availability in the stock vehicles

2. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), total production of vehicles across the globe in the first quarter of 2021 was recorded to grow by 16.9% as compared to 2020.

3. Asia-Pacific is analysed to be the major region with a share of 35% in 2020 for the Global Vehicle Bumper Market owing to the largest production and sales of vehicles in this region.

4. Asia-Pacific accounts for 56% of global production of vehicles in the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, it is analysed that the demand of vehicle will grow during the forecast period.

5. Global Vehicle Bumper Market Report is segmented into Composite Plastic, Metal, Carbon Fibre, Thermoplastic polymers and Others. Thermoplastic polymers segment is analysed to hold the highest share during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vehicle Bumper industry are -

1. Plastic Omnium SA

2. Magna International

3. Futaba Industrial Co.

4. Toyoda Gosei Co.

5. Hyundai Mobis Co.

