Pharmacy Automation Systems Market May See a Big Move | Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc.

Pharmacy automation system market size was valued at $5001 Million in 2020, and is assessed to reach $11211 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical flood in geriatric populace across the globe, ascend deprived to decline drug mistakes, ascend in work cost, and expansion deprived for improved efficiency with the assistance of computerized frameworks are supposed to drive the development of the worldwide drug store robotization framework market. What’s more, critical improvement in medical care foundation in arising nations is supposed to set out adequate open doors in the business. Conversely, high capital venture and tough rules control the market development.

The pharmacy automation system market is driven by need for decline in medication errors, manual medication dispensing, and headway of further evolved innovations to help &further develop pharmacy automation systems. In addition, rise in geriatric population and surge in work cost have incited the growth in pharmacy automation market. To further foster the healthcare advantages and assure the wellbeing of patients, it is critical to reduce medication errors. Consequently, increase in use of pharmacy automation systems brings about minimization of errors associated with medication, storage, recuperation, dispensing, and use.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market, owing to significant surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe. Thus, surge in patients around the world had a remarkable impact on the market, creating a rapid demand for medications across the globe.

In addition, the demand for automation systems grew exponentially due to the shortages of staff.

Based on product type, the automated medication dispensing systems segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The automated packaging and labelling systems segment is expected to cite to fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., RX Safe, Scriptpro Llc, Parata, Lonza, Baxter, Danaher, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Segments Covered

By Product, By Procedure, By Application, By End-Use, By Region

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

