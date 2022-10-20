U.S. Economic Slowdown Impact Analysis on Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market | USD 12.3 Billion Till 2030

Nerve Repair Ma

The nerve repair and regeneration products market includes biomaterials and neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “The global nerve repair and regeneration industry generated $6.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.” in its research database.

The nerve repair and regeneration products market includes biomaterials and neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices. The techniques of nerve repair and regeneration assist to cure the disorders such as Alzheimers disease, Parkinsons diseases, and other neurological diseases. Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of neurological & epidemic disorders, and launch of innovative products for nerve repair & regeneration are the major factors that drive the market growth. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific provide growth opportunities for the market.

The complex, delicate structures that make up the nervous system-the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves are susceptible to various types of injury ranging from trauma to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and multiple system atrophy. Peripheral nerves link your brain and spinal cord to the other parts of your body, such as your muscles and skin.

Covid-19 scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market. Hospitals and healthcare services reduced owing to social distancing measures taken by the government.

Moreover, the pandemic severely affected the global economy and affected the functioning of general hospital care for non-Covid-19 patients. As several hospitals were closed due to lockdown, the demand for nerve repair and regeneration procedures experienced a decline.

The biomaterials segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By product, the biomaterials segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in target population base and increase in awareness among patients. However, the neuromodulation surgery devices segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global nerve repair and regeneration market, owing to increase in consumer awareness about nerve repair and advent of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.

Top Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Boston scientific Inc.

Axogenic

Medtronic plc

Checkpoint Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance

Polyganics

OrthoMed, Inc.

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

