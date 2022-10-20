Organic Seafood Market Will Exhibit a CAGR of 5.78% by 2022-2027 | Forcast Report

Organic seafood are edible aquatic products cultivated in adherence to various organic aquaculture methods. Global market exhibit a CAGR of 5.78% 2022-2027.

Organic seafood are edible aquatic products cultivated in adherence to various organic aquaculture methods. Its production practice prohibits the use of synthetic chemicals, pesticides, antibiotics and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to mitigate potential threats caused by preservatives. Some of the common organic aquaculture-based products include fish, shrimp, prawn, crabs, and scallops. Organic seafood is healthier and contain a higher nutritional value than conventional options. They are also gaining immense popularity across the globe as they help maintain the overall nutritional profile while balancing the ecosystem.

Organic Seafood Market Trends:

The increasing demand for organic seafood products can be attributed to the rising prevalence of several foodborne diseases, including calicivirus, and salmonella, caused by the presence of pathogens in conventionally cultivated seafood items. Moreover, favorable initiatives undertaken by governments to encourage sustainable aquafarming practices owing to the escalating environmental concerns is propelling the market expansion. Apart from this, the growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with the consumption of organic seafood products and the extensive product utilization for manufacturing various consumer goods are supporting the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global organic seafood market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

Anova Seafood B.V.

Artisanfish LLC

Dom International Limited

Glenarm Organic Salmon Ltd.

Mowi ASA

Mseafood Corporation

Nueva Pescanova S.L. (ABANCA Corporación Bancaria, S.A.)

Omarsa S.A.

Pacific American Fish Company Inc.

Royal Greenland A/S

Thai Union Group PCL

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Tropical Aquaculture Products Inc. (Geneseas Holding S.A.)

Organic Seafood Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type, product form and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fishes

Salmon

Pollock

Tuna

Others

Crustaceans

Crabs

Shrimps

Prawns

Others

Molluscs

Scallops

Oysters

Others

Others

Breakup by Product Form:

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Chilled

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

