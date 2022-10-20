Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Size Worth $1.29 Bn by 2031 at 10.6% CAGR with Global Analysis of 10+ companies

Thyroid Ablation Devices Market size, demand, growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Thyroid Ablation Devices Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞-𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐓𝐡𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global thyroid ablation devices industry generated $472.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.29 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Thyroid ablation devices are often used to treat thyroid cancer and thyroid nodules. A thyroid nodule is a special (large) growth of thyroid cells in the thyroid gland. Thyroid cancer is a serious cancer that usually manifests as a lump or mass in the thyroid gland, which is located at the front of the throat. It happens when the cells that don't want to reproduce quickly so that the immune system can take control. There are many types of thyroid cancer, but two types - papillary thyroid cancer and follicular thyroid cancer - are the most common, accounting for about 95% of cases.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global thyroid ablation devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. This is due to robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage for new drug discovery, R&D activities for launching new products, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector.

The major companies profiled in the report include, 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐕𝐌 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 & 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐥𝐜, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Image-guided Ablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Nodules

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Specialty Centers

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the thyroid ablation devices market, and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent

investment pockets.

2. It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

3. Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

4. Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

