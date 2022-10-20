Herpes Zoster Market Share Worth US$275.9 Million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Advanced Diagnostic Techniques is Propelling the Herpes Zoster Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herpes Zoster Market Size is estimated to reach $275.9 million by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The varicella-zoster virus, which is a common viral infection of the nerves, causes herpes zoster (HZ), also known as shingles. People over 50 years of age and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop shingles. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in March 2021, a cumulative incidence of HZ ranges from 2.9–19.5 cases per 1,000 population and an incidence rate of HZ ranges from 5.23–10.9 cases per 1,000 person-years. Incidence rates (6.05–12.8 versus 4.30–8.5 cases per 1,000 person-years) were higher in females than males. Such growing HZ cases and postherpetic neuralgia and the need for Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment and Shingles Vaccine are driving the Herpes Zoster (Shingles) Industry growth.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the better diagnostic techniques in this region. In addition, various treatments available to cure such infections are further surging the growth of the Herpes Zoster Market Size.

The Herpes Zoster Market is projected to grow owing to the increase in consumption of immunosuppressant drugs and the growing prevalence of postherpetic neuralgia.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Herpes Zoster Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Herpes Zoster Market Segment Analysis - By Treatment: Herpes Zoster Market based on treatment can be further segmented into Antiviral Medication, Anti-inflammatory Medication and Others. The anti-inflammatory medication segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the growing demand for anti-inflammatory drugs like corticosteroids. The oral use of prednisone which is in a class of corticosteroids is supposed to be beneficial for treating herpes zoster infection, thus, driving the growth of the Herpes Zoster Market Share. However, anti-viral medication is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Herpes Zoster Market Segment Analysis - By End-user: Herpes Zoster Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Elderly Care Centers and Others. The hospital segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the growing admission regarding HZ infection after the covid-19 vaccination. However, Elderly Care Centers are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the growing geriatric population and their low immunity increases the chances of Postherpetic Neuralgia and generates the need for Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment. According to NCBI in May 2022, in younger, healthy adults, the incidence of HZ ranges from 1.2 to 3.4 per 1,000 people per year, while it is 3.9 to 11.8 per 1,000 people per year in patients over the age of 65. These factors are fueling the growth of the Herpes Zoster Market Share.

Herpes Zoster Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Herpes Zoster Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 36% in the year 2021 owing to the availability of Shingles vaccines like aciclovir and recent outbreaks of HZ infection in this region. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year, there are roughly 4 instances of HZ per 1,000 people in the U.S. About 1 per 100 Americans aged 60 and older are affected by the disease each year.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the herpes zoster industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratory

2. Bausch Health

3. Cipla Inc.

4. Camber Pharmaceuticals.

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

