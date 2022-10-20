Brake System Market to Reach $34.0 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Brake System Market Drivers Stringent Implementation of Automotive Active Safety Applications

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Brake System Market is forecast to reach $34.0 billion by 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. The increase in production and sales volume of the automobiles along with the rise in demand for electric vehicles is analyzed to drive the Brake System Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Apart from this, the growing stringency in the traffic safety applications is also analyzed to be a major factor driving the market for advanced brake systems such as antilock braking system, electronic brake force distribution system and so on. The brake system controls the motion of the vehicle by converting kinetic energy developed by the vehicle into heat energy. The advancement in technologies related to drum brakes, Pumping brakes, Electromagnetic brakes and vacuum assisted brake systems will drive the market. Owing to the large automobile safety concerns to avoid accidents the brake systems are driving the growth of the market. New trends and technologies developed to make brake systems for safety of transportation are also fueling the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Brake System Market owing to presence of large manufacturing base of automobiles in this regions.

2. With the significant increase in the stringent safety regulations electronically controlled brakes hold the major market share over the manual brakes.

3. The increase in implementation of Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) along with automatic emergency braking (AEB) is also analyzed to boost the Brake System Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Electronic Brake system is analyzed to hold a major market share at 21.3% in 2020 and the market is estimated to witness significant growth rate when compared to the manual braking systems. Electronic brakes hold the major share over drum brakes, pumping brakes and vacuum assisted brake systems.

2. APAC dominated the Brake System Market with a share of more than 36.1%, followed by North America and Europe. China has the largest automobile manufacturing industry in the world.

3. According to OICA, China held 35 percent share in global passenger cars sales in 2019. India also has excellent potential for automotive industry growth in the future. The country's automotive industry experienced 8% growth in production in 2018 before a major slowdown in both Indian and Chinese markets in 2019.

4. Passenger cars are analyzed to hold the major market and is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in brake systems market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The main factor impacting towards the major market share and growth of the passenger car is the implication of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Brake System industry are -

1. Robert Bosch GmbH

2. Continental AG

3. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

4. Wabco Holdings, Inc.

5. Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd

