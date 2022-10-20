Global Plant Based Beverages Market is projected to be worth USD 68.76 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Plant Based Beverages Market is estimated to reach USD 68.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5%.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Plant-Based Beverages Market Report is thought to be a far healthier alternative to dairy. Almond milk, rice milk, and soymilk are some of the most widely consumed plant-based beverages worldwide. They have a number of necessary vitamins and minerals, which is why they are regarded as healthy.

Additionally, they don't contain lactose and are low in fat and cholesterol. In developed and developing countries alike, plant-based beverages are immensely popular. This is brought on by a rise in the number of dairy allergies.

Request sample pages for the Plant-Based Beverages Market report and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Plant-Based-Beverages-Market.aspx?sample=1&utm_source=Referral&utm_campaign=tus-01&utm_medium=EIN-Presswire&utm_term=Plant-Based-Beverages-Market

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 12.5%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): 68.76 billion

Many other applications, such as bakeries and confectioneries, frequently employ soy milk. Additionally rich in protein, potassium, isoflavones, vitamin A, and vitamin B-12 is soy milk. For people who cannot tolerate lactose, it is also seen to be the ideal alternative. plant-based beverages are becoming more and more well-liked among consumers due to their advantages in terms of health and their capacity to relieve pain.

Because of the negative environmental effects of the dairy business, more and more people are choosing non-dairy alternatives. Climate change is a result of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from dairy cows and their excrement. Local water supplies can be harmed by improper manure and fertilizer management, and unsustainable dairy farming and feed production can lead to the extinction of ecologically significant habitats including grasslands, marshes, and forests.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market:

We have all learned the benefits of immunity and good health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to customers' increased health consciousness and desire for plant-based beverages' nutritional benefits, such as their low-calorie content, high vitamin, and mineral content, and protein content, the pandemic has given manufacturers of these beverages various options. The demand for packaged goods multiplied during the outbreak, leading to an increase in demand for goods like packaged plant-based milk and beverages, which have a longer shelf life and can be stored conveniently, reducing the need for people to leave their homes as frequently.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Type:

• RTD Tea & Coffee

• Juices

• Plant-Based Milk

• Others

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Source:

• Fruits

• Nuts

• Rice

• Soy

• Others

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Function:

• Cardiovascular Health

• Cancer Prevention

• Lactose Intolerance

• Bone Health

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Convenience Store

• Hypermarkets & Supermarket

• Specialty Stores

• Online

Browse the report overview on "Plant-Based Beverages Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Plant-Based-Beverages-Market.aspx?utm_source=Referral&utm_campaign=tus-01&utm_medium=EIN-Presswire&utm_term=Plant-Based-Beverages-Market

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Market Players:

The Global Plant Based Beverages Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Archer Daniels Midland Company, BLUE DIAMOND GROWERS, Califia farms, HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC., Kikkoman, LIVING HARVEST FOODS INC., ORGANIC VALLEY CROPP COOPERATIVE, PANOS BRANDS LLC, Pepsico, Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Pureharvest, SUNOPTA INC, The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group, The Whitewave Foods Company, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Wildwood Organic.

Related Reports By SPER Market Research:-

• Coconut Oil Market

• Bakery Contract Manufacturing Market

About Company:

SPER Market Research® is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel, and consumer research. Headquartered in India, the company has offices worldwide and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER is a fully accredited and certified company with ISO 20252:2019 (Market, Opinion, and Social Research) and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems).

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.

Our global research services include data collection, clinicians profiling, key opinion leader analysis, customized research, indication-wise pipeline analysis, opinion and perception insights, competitive landscape analysis, market-entry, sizing & forecasting, branding, satisfaction and loyalty research, behavior usage & attitude, industry analysis, pricing research, and usability testing.