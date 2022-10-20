Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market to Reach 220.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4% - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bio-based epoxy resins market size was US$ 170.2 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to US$ 220.1 million by 2027. The global bio-based epoxy resins market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the global bio-based epoxy resins market size was 24,898.1 tons in 2021 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period.
75% of petrochemicals are used to develop epoxy polymers. Generally, it is made from a reprotoxic chemical, which has low scope in the future. The bio-based epoxy polymers act as a perfect substitute in this growing era of renewable and non-harmful epoxy polymers as they are produced through the epoxidation of renewable precursors.
Stringent government regulations pertaining to environmental safety and growing knowledge about bio-based epoxy resins will pave the path for the global bio-based epoxy resins market during the analysis period. Biobased epoxy resins lower the environmental impact of epoxies and can efficiently replace petrochemicals. Moreover, the fact that epoxy resins are resistant to chemicals and possess thermo-mechanical properties will drive their adoption in various engineering fields. Additionally, the environmental benefits of bio-based epoxy resins and potential interest witnessed from the aerospace and transportation industries will present attractive prospects for market growth. On the contrary, the fluctuating cost of raw materials may complicate the growth of the bio-based epoxy resin market.
Segmentation Analysis
Based on type, the bio-based carbon content with 28-50% segment leads with the highest market share
Based on type, the global bio-based epoxy resins have two categories, namely bio-based carbon content: 28-50% and bio-based carbon content: ≥50%. The bio-based carbon content of the 28-50% segment is maintaining its lead due to the highest purity property and growing concerns over the environment.
Additionally, the growing need for eco-friendly packaging from end-users is expected to open doors of opportunities for the bio-based epoxy resins market during the study period.
Based on Ingredients, the plant oil segment leads with the highest market share
On the basis of Ingredients, vegetable (glycerin), glycerol, hemp, plant oil, and others are the segments of the bio-based epoxy resins market, wherein plant oil is further bifurcated into linseed oil, canola oil, soybean oil, and Karanja oil. The wide availability of plant oil as a feedstock or raw material is outlining the scope of the plant oil segment. Soyabean oil, among all the plant oils, is leading with the largest share.
Based on form, liquid and solution are leading in the bio-based epoxy resins market
On the basis of form, the liquid and solution segment is leading with the largest share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead even in the coming years during the study period. Liquid bio-based epoxy resins find a wide range of applications in the development of composites, coatings, adhesives, laminates, and electronic materials.
Based on Application, the Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI) segment is leading with the highest share
The Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI) application segment is leading with the highest market share. On the basis of application, epoxidized linseed oil, liquid epoxidized natural rubber (LENR), terpene-maleic ester-type epoxy (TME), and furan diepoxy of 2,5-bis (hydroxymethyl)-furan (BHMF) are the categories of the bio-based epoxy resins. The growth of the Diglycidyl ethers of isosorbide (DGEI) segment is attributable to the high applications of the product in the food processing industry.
The consumer goods segment, based on end-users, is dominating the market
On the basis of end-user, aerospace & automotive, building & construction, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, marine, wind power, and others are the categories of bio-based epoxy resins, wherein consumer goods segment is leading in 2021 and will maintain its dominance by exhibiting the highest growth rate. The consumer goods segment is undergoing significant evolution with the growing involvement of technologies. The e-commerce sector, for instance, is driving the new wave of evolution in the sector, which will also transform the packaging sector. Additionally, the demand for sustainable packaging solutions is growing as most companies are increasing their contribution to sustainable growth, presenting attractive opportunities for the bio-based epoxy resin market.
North America holds dominance in the bio-based epoxy resins market
North America, of all the regions, is leading in the bio-based epoxy resins market. The growth of North America's bio-based epoxy resins market is attributable to the growing number of infrastructure projects and the rapidly rising construction industry. Further, the high demand for coatings, along with the growing need for commercial vehicles in the region, will contribute to the market's growth.
Competitive Dashboard
• ALPAS offers a wide range of customized resins, adhesives, sealants, and composites, specific crafter according to the needs of the users. The AL.P.A.S. SRL corporate family has nearly 3 companies offering a strong product portfolio of epoxy resins, hybrid polymers, polyurethanes, biopolymers, PVC, and hot melts.
• Chang Chun, another industry giant dealing in the global bio-based epoxy resins industry, provides a vast range of high-performance products. The firm is maintaining a portfolio of an extensive range of epoxy resins, which incorporates UV masking epoxy resins (TNE-series), phenol novlac epoxy resins (PNE-series), brominated novolac epoxy resins (BNE-series) and other specialty novolac epoxy resins.
• Change Climate Pty Ltd (CC)is a renowned firm mainly known for its green innovation. The firm excels in commercializing new sustainable environmental products, which have a strong future in the coming years.
• EcoPoxy Inc. has been dealing in the bio-based epoxy resins market since 2013. Based in MB, Canada, the firm creates, manufactures, and distributes bio-based epoxies, specifically crafted with renewable resources. The brand is maintaining a strong foothold in the market with its efficient bio-based, non-toxic epoxies.
• Resoltech built its roots back in 1996, and now the company is an internationally recognized manufacturer of a wide range of epoxy. The firm's highly innovative and technically advanced products are gaining significant popularity across the globe.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the different segments of the Global Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market:
By Type:
Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-50%
Bio-based Carbon Content: ≥50%
By Ingredient:
Glycerol
Hemp
Vegetable
Plant Oil
Soybean Oil
Linseed Oil
Canola Oil
Karanja Oil
Others
By Form:
Liquid
Solid
Solution
By Application:
Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI)
Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings)
Epoxidized Linseed Oil
Furan diepoxy of 2,5-bis (hydroxymethyl)-furan (BHMF)
Liquid epoxidized natural rubber (LENR)
Terpene-maleic estertype epoxy (TME)
By End Use:
Aerospace
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Electrical & Electronics
Marine
Wind Power
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of Africa
