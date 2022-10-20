Global Precision Medicine Market Growth Trajectory

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2022”, the precision medicine market size is predicted to increase from $62.75 billion in 2020 to $72.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.70%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The precision medicine market is expected to reach $118.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. The rising prevalence of cancer is projected to fuel the growth of precision medicine market growth in the coming years.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of precision medicine market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5301&type=smp

Key Trends In The Precision Medicine Market

Precision medicine market trends include the development of novel precision medicine for pancreatic cancer is shaping the market. Extensive research is being undertaken on different approaches to develop precision medicines for pancreatic cancer. For instance, in October 2020, Scientists from the University Of Glasgow announced the development of a novel precision medicine approach for treating the damaged DNA in the cancer cells of pancreatic cancer patients. The team used grown cells from the lab, and replicas of patients' tumors, to find molecular markers, which were used in the prediction and response to several drugs, targeting DNA damage. The researchers tested certain markers using multiple drugs, also developed a strategy that is taken forward into a clinical trial. The trial will help doctors and researchers to predict which patient will respond to one of these drugs, either alone or in combination.

Overview Of The Precision Medicine Market

The precision medicine market report consists of sales of precision medicines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat diseases by relying on genomics and specific biomarker techniques. It allows doctors or physicians to select a treatment plan or drug therapy based on the patient’s genetic understanding of their disease, environment, and lifestyle. The precision medicine technologies also assist researchers and doctors in developing accurate treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease that will work on a specific group of people.

Learn more on the global precision medicine market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-medicine-global-market-report

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Big Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Others

• By Application: Oncology, Respiratory Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Immunology, Genetic Diseases, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare And IT Firms, Others

• By Geography: The global precision medicine market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Qiagen, Novartis AG, Medtronic, AstraZeneca plc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of precision medicine market. The market report analyzes precision medicine global market size, precision medicine global market growth drivers, precision medicine global market segments, precision medicine global market major players, precision medicine global market growth across geographies, and precision medicine market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The precision medicine market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioinformatics-global-market-report

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gene-editing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get in touch with us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/