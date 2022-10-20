Field Service Management Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Field Service Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Field Service Management Global Market Report 2022”, the field service management market size is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The field service management market is expected to reach $6.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%. The increasing adoption of automation and digitalization is expected to propel the growth of the field service management market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Field Service Management Market

The increasing availability of SaaS solutions and value-added features is a key trend gaining popularity in the field service management market. Software as a service (SaaS) is an abbreviation that refers to a software distribution model in which a cloud provider hosts applications for simple access by end-users. The advantages of SaaS solutions are ease of access, minimal setup time, and customizability based on the requirements. SaaS solutions are widely incorporated in field service management to effectively track and manage resources.

Overview Of The Field Service Management Market

The field service management market consists of the sales of field service management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the practice of managing and optimizing an organization's people, equipment, service, and operations in the field. Field service management includes tasks such as assigning and planning work orders, delivering workers to new tasks, interacting with field workers on the job, managing product inventory, and gathering data from the field.

Field Service Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Application: Energy And Utilities, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Construction And Real Estate, Transportation And Logistics, Others

• By Geography: The global field service management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Accruent, Acumatica, Astea International Inc., ClickSoftware Technologies, Comarch, FieldAware Group Ltd., Geoconcept SAS, Kirona Solutions Ltd., Coresystems AG, IFS AB, Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Mize Inc., OverIT S.p.A, Praxedo, Salesforce, SAP SE, ServiceMax, Trimble Inc., Zinier Inc., ServicePower Inc., Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems and FieldEZ.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Field Service Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides field service management global market overview. The market report analyzes field service management market size, field service management global market growth drivers, field service management global market segmentation, field service management global market major players, field service management global market growth across geographies, field service management global market trends and field service management market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The field service management market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

