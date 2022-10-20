Friction Materials Market Size Expected to Reach US$69.2 Billion with CAGR of 5.3% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Bolstering aerospace industry is projected to expand the growth of the friction materials market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the friction materials market size is forecast to reach US$69.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. The friction materials market is majorly driven by the growth of the automotive industry, as in the automotive sector friction materials are primarily used in brake pads. Moreover, the surging application of friction materials from the aerospace sector is expected to fuel the friction materials demand, thereby benefiting the friction materials industry growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the friction materials market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific region dominated the friction materials market, owing to the growing automotive production in the region. For instance, according to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), in 2020 the total automotive vehicle production in China was 25,225,242 units, and in 2021 it was 26,082,220, an increase of 3%.

The increasing demand for replacing friction products such as brake pads, lining, and more in automotive, aerospace, and others is fueling the growth of after-sales service, which is further benefiting the friction materials market growth.

Friction materials such as carbon ceramic, sintered alloys, and other similar material demand are growing due to their increasing application in aerospace, construction, and other industries, this is creating an opportunity for market growth.

Nevertheless, the high price associated with friction materials is creating a bottleneck for the growth of the market.



Segmental Analysis:

Friction Materials MarketSegment Analysis – By Product Type: The pads segment held the largest share in the friction materials market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Pads composed of aramid fiber, phenol resin, and more are utilized in brake systems and are subjected to a lot of friction, which causes them to wear out. Friction pads are less likely to produce dust when abrasion occurs, and they can endure extreme temperatures. Thus, in automotive, aerospace, and more brake pads are utilized to protect the brakes from tear and wear out. Hence, due to the above-mentioned qualities of pads, their demand is increasing, which is propelling the segmental growth of the friction materials market.

Friction Materials MarketSegment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The automotive segment held the largest share in the friction materials market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. In the automotive industry friction materials such as polytetrafluoroethylene, sintered alloys, carbon-ceramic, and more are employed to decelerate a vehicle by converting the vehicle's kinetic energy to heat and radiating that heat into the environment. The growing production of passenger cars, heavy trucks, and other such vehicles is accelerating the demand for clutches, brakes, and gears. Since friction materials are used in these automotive applications it is resulting in the growth of the market.

Friction Materials MarketSegment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the Friction Materials market in 2021 up to 41%. The Asia-pacific regional sectoral growth is driven by key industries such as automotive, aerospace, and more. Further with the growth in the production activities of these industries in the Asia-Pacific region, there is high demand for clutch, gear, brakes, and more. Since friction materials including polytetrafluoroethylene, carbon-ceramic, and more are employed in the clutch, gear, and more the friction materials market is growing.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the friction materials industry are -

1. ABS Friction

2. ANAND Group

3. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd

4. Brembo SpA

5. ITT Inc.



