Thyristor Market to value $6.5 Billion by 2027, Predicts IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Thyristor Market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. attributed to government mandates towards improved & more efficient power infrastructure, growing preference for electric and hybrid electric vehicles and so on. Thyristors consist of a pair of tightly coupled bipolar junction transistors arranged to consume less power than mechanical switches thereby increasing their demands in power saving devices. These bistable switches with three pn junctions require a small deployment area which make them compact and portable have been driving its application in consumer electronics. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thyristor Market highlights the following areas -

• Silicon controlled Thyristor (SCRs) segment is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate in the Thyristor Market during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing implementation of smart grid with upgradation of ageing power distribution facilities and so on.

• Thyristor Market for the consumer electronics industry is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, owing to growing trend towards smart home technologies, increasing utilization of bipolar junction transistors in light dimmers and so on.

• APAC dominated the Thyristor Market in 2021, owing to government focus on modernization of ageing power distribution infrastructure, growing demands for consumer electronics and so on.

• Increasing use of Thyristor in automobile ignition systems & electric vehicles and growing applications of Thyristor control devices in power applications are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of Thyristor Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

• Based on type, Silicon controlled Thyristor (SCRs) segment is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 6.5% in the Thyristor Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increasing implementation of smart grid with upgradation of aging power distribution facilities, growing utilization of Thyristor in power electronic applications such as inverters, bipolar junction transistors, controllers and so on have attributed to the market growth.

• Thyristor Market for the consumer electronics industry is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027, attributed to growing trend towards smart home technologies coupled with utilization of IOT/AI connected devices.

• APAC dominated the Thyristor Market with a share of 37% in 2021, owing to increasing application of smart grid technology in power sector, government mandates towards the modernisation of ageing power distribution infrastructure, growing demand for consumer electronics and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 10 players in the Thyristor Industry are -

1. ABB Ltd

2. Analog Devices, Inc

3. Eaton Corporation Plc

4. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. Hitachi Corporation

8. Schneider Electric SE

9. STMicroelectronics N.V

10. Renesas Electronics Corporation

