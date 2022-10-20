Global Resuscitation Devices Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the resuscitation devices market size is expected to grow from $7.72 billion in 2021 to $8.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $10.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The Increasing incidences of cardiac and respiratory diseases are expected to propel the growth of the resuscitation devices market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Resuscitation Devices Market

The development of novel resuscitation devices is a key trend gaining popularity in the resuscitation devices market. Novel resuscitation devices can help improve patients’ survival after prolonged cardiac arrest (heart attack) and reduce neurologic injury. Major players operating in the resuscitation devices global market are indulging in the development of novel resuscitation devices to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Resuscitation Devices Market

The resuscitation devices global market consists of sales of resuscitation devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to initiate spontaneous breathing by mechanically ventilating the lungs. Resuscitation devices are used in crises to assist in the process of reviving the patient's breath or inducing spontaneous breathing in patients who are unconscious or appear to be dead by inflating the lungs with positive pressure, which maintains the patient oxygenated. Ventilators, resuscitation masks, resuscitation suction and mechanical pumps, resuscitation trolleys, resuscitation pediatric spacers, and other equipment are examples of resuscitation devices. Resuscitation devices are typically disposable, latex-free, and intended for single-patient use.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Airway Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets, Others

By Patient Type: Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

By Geography: The resuscitation devices global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Physio-Control, Drägerwerk AG, Ambu A/S, 3M, GE Healthcare, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardinal Health, Mindray Medical International Limited, Teleflex, Intersurgical, Salter Labs Inc., Smiths Medical, Vyaire Medical, RAPP Australia, and Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

