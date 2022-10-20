Postoperative Pain Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Increases the Growth Rate of the Postoperative Pain Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postoperative Pain Market Size is estimated to reach $46.5 Billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Postoperative pain is a type of acute pain caused by surgical trauma, which causes an inflammatory response and the activation of an afferent neuronal barrage. The market for postoperative pain is seeing explosive growth owing to factors such as rising rates of chronic disease, an increase in surgical procedures, rising awareness of palliative care and rising demand for novel non-opioid analgesics in postoperative pain management therapy. According to National Health data, 100 million procedures are performed in the United States each year. The growing cases of surgeries increase the demand for various drugs for pain management such as paracetamol, opiate, morphine and spinal anesthesia for treatment, thereby driving the postoperative pain management industry. Also, various research and developments by key market players and novel drugs development in the market propel the growth of the postoperative pain industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17389/postoperative-pain-market.html

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the presence of key market players and high investment in research and development of novel drugs and treatments driving the Postoperative Pain Market size in this region.

The Postoperative Pain Market is predicted to increase owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of surgeries across the world fuelling the growth of the Postoperative Pain Market.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Postoperative Pain Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17389

Segmental Analysis:

Postoperative Pain Market Segment Analysis- By Drug: The Postoperative Pain Market based on drugs can be further segmented into NSAIDs, Opioids, Local Anaesthetics, Antiepileptic Drugs, Tricyclic Antidepressants and Others. The opioid segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the use of opioids or opiates by various routes of administration such as oral, transdermal, parenteral, neuraxial and rectal routes. The most commonly used intravenous opioids for postoperative pain are morphine, paracetamol, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and fentanyl. However, NSAIDs are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Postoperative Pain Market Segment Analysis - By Route of Administration: The postoperative Pain Market based on the route of administration can be further segmented into Oral, Injectables, Topical, Transdermal and Others. Since oral administration is the most typical method to treat acute or chronic pain various oral opiates such as morphine, hydromorphone, paracetamol, hydrocodone and oxycodone are used. The maximum dose for a single opioid medicine is unrestricted unless the unfavorable consequences of severe sedation or respiratory depression manifest themselves. Such attributes of oral administration and their high preference drive the growth of the Postoperative Pain Market Share. However, Injectable is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Postoperative Pain Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Postoperative Pain Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021. This is the result of the presence of key market players and high investment in the development of novel therapeutics. For instance, in October 2021, researchers from Duke University and the University of California found a new drug kenpaullone for chronic pain with the KKC2 gene which is essential for silencing pain signals. Such growing innovation assists the growth of the Postoperative Pain Market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the postoperative pain industry are -

1. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

2. Novartis AG

3. Allergan plc

4. Mylan N.V.

5. Pfizer Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the postoperative pain market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17389

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Chronic Pancreatitis Pain Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15550/chronic-pancreatitis-pain-market.html

B. Cancer Immunotherapy Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15741/cancer-immunotherapy-market.html

C. Analgesics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15399/analgesics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062