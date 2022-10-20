Phosphorous Acid Market Size to Boost US$29.0 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing productivity in construction & automotive sector creating more demand of synthetic fibre & PVC is positively impact growth of phosphorous acid market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the phosphorous acid market size is estimated to reach US$29.0 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022-2027. Phosphorous acid is a chemical compound which is produced by hydrolysis of acetic anhydride or phosphorous trichoride with steam or water. The acid has higher acidity corresponding to phosphoric acid and thus is more acidic than its counterpart. The compound is majorly used in production of PVC stabilizer such as lead phosphite, synthetic fibers, organophosphorus pesticides, efficient water treatment agent and also it is used as strong reducing agent. Hence, due to such applicability, major sectors like automotive, construction, textile and agriculture forms the major user of phosphorous acid. Factors like growing construction activities, increase in production volume of automotive and high demand for clothing & apparel items are driving the growth of global phosphorous acid market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the phosphorous acid market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the global phosphorous acid industry as the region has major end users of phosphorous acid like textile, agriculture and automotive in major countries like China, India and South Korea.

Phosphorous acid is used in agriculture sector due to its ability to control the fungal diseases caused by pathogens that belong to the Oomycota on agronomical and horticultural crops.

Phosphorous acid is also used in production of phosphonic acid like aminotris which is an effective scale inhibitor used in various industrial applications such as industrial water treatment and detergents.



Segmental Analysis:

Global Phosphorous Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Grade: Technical Grade held a significant share in global phosphorous acid market in 2021, with a share of over 42%. Phosphorous acid as reducing agent is used in production of synthetic fibers and water treatment agent like aminotris, while lead phosphite made by phosphorous acid is used as PVC stabilizer and forms basic ingredient in PVC plastic production. Also, phosphorous acid dye is used in textile manufacturing. Growing technological advancement has increased the productivity of sectors like textile, automotive, and construction. Such increase in productivity of these sectors will lead to more usage of phosphorous acid in textile dyes, synthetic fibers and lead phosphite production for PVC stabilizers. This will positively impact the growth of global phosphorous acid industry.

Global Phosphorous Acid Market Segment Analysis – By End User: Construction sector held a significant share in global phosphorous acid market in 2021, with a share of over 25%. Phosphorous acid forms a major ingredient in synthetic fibre production which are used in concrete mixture to reduce shrinkage and temperature cracking. Such increase in construction and infrastructure development activities will lead to more usage of synthetic fibre and PVC plastics, resulting in more usage of phosphorous acid in their production. This will positively impact the growth of global phosphorous acid industry.

Global Phosphorous Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific held the largest share in global phosphorous acid market in 2021, with a share of 32%. The region consists of major end-users of phosphorous acid like automotive, construction and agriculture sector in major economies like China, India, South Korea and Australia.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the phosphorous acid industry are -

1. Rudong Huayun Chemical

2. Futong Chemical

3. Zibo TianDan Chemical

4. Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical Co. Ltd

5. Sure Chemical Co. ltd



