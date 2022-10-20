Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Hydrogen Energy Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Hydrogen Energy Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hydrogen Energy Storage Global Market Report 2022”, the hydrogen energy storage market size is predicted to grow from $13.08 billion in 2021 to $14.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The hydrogen energy storage market is expected to reach $19.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.80%. The increasing use of hydrogen in oil refineries and the chemical industries is one of the more popular hydrogen energy storage market trends and is contributing to the growth of the hydrogen energy storage market.

Key Trends In The Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

Companies in the hydrogen energy storage market are developing new technologies for hydrogen energy storage to meet customer demand and add comfort. The new technologies are designed to reduce weight, manufacturing cost, and, component requirements for hydrogen energy storage. Such technological advancements improve the efficiency of hydrogen fuel cells. For instance, in July 2021, Hyzon Motors Inc., a US-based hydrogen mobility company, developed new onboard hydrogen storage system technology which reduces commercial vehicle weight and production costs. The lightweight composite components are combined with the system's metal frame in the latest patent-pending onboard hydrogen storage system innovation.

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Overview

The hydrogen energy storage market consists of sales of hydrogen energy storage technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that store electric power in the form of hydrogen. Hydrogen energy storage is a procedure in which renewable energy surpluses are used to power electrolysis during periods of low energy demand. Power electrolysis is a method of separating hydrogen from a chemical solution by passing an electrical current across it.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Segmentation

• By Storage Technology: Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based

• By State: Liquid, Gas, Solid

• By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Utilities

• By Geography: The global hydrogen energy storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Air Liquide, Plug Power, Worthington Industries, Hydrogenics, Linde plc, Chart Industries Inc., Hexagon Composites, Nel, Hydrogenious Lohc Technologies.

