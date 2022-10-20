Marketing Automation Market is set for Rapid Growth and Demand by 2030: Exclusive Report by Business Market Insights
Marketing Automation Market is expected to hit US$ 13.71 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Automation Market crossed US$ 5.3 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 13.71 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
This research report provides insights into the “Marketing Automation Market.” This report summarizes the results of the assessment carried out by Business Market Insights in the field of the Benefits Management Platform for the global perspective. The report provides an analysis of the Benefits Marketing Automation Market by deployment, application, and geography.
Some of the companies competing in the Marketing Automation Market are:
• Adobe, Inc.
• HubSpot, Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Infusion Software, Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• Salesforce, Inc.
• Sendinblue
• Teradata Corporation
In this report, the marketing automation market has been segmented on the basis of:
Component:
• Solutions
• Services
Deployment
• Cloud-based
• On-premise
Organization Size
• Large Enterprises
• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
Application
• Email Marketing
• Social Media Marketing
• Campaign Management
• Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring
• Analytics & Reporting
• Inbound Marketing
• Others
Industry Vertical
• BFSI
• IT & Telecommunications
• Manufacturing
• Education
• Healthcare & Life Sciences
• Retail & Consumer Goods
• Media & Entertainment
• Others
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
• South & Central America
• Middle East & Africa
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Marketing Automation Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Marketing Automation Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Marketing Automation Market; it also offers an examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the Marketing Automation Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the Marketing Automation Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Reasons for buy this Report
• Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Marketing Automation market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest to components, type, and end-users.
