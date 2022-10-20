Microbial Products Market Share Worth US$122.4 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Microbial Products in the Food and Beverage Industry Drive the Growth of the Microbial Products Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the microbial products market size is forecast to reach US$122.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. The usage of microbial products such as enzymes, polysaccharides, nutrients, chemotherapeutic agents, antibiotics, vaccines, and others, in various applications is driving the global microbial products market growth. Microbial products are generally divided into different subcategories of products such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, and yeast. The application of microbes in textile and apparel industry for producing chemical-free dyes for the purpose of fabric printing and dying, made from bio-pigments, is surging the demand for microbial products. Additionally, the increasing usage of microbial products such as in dairy, wine, meat, synthesis of chemical drugs, chemical compounds, in food and beverage and medical and pharmaceutical industries, is anticipated to drive the global microbial products growth in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the microbial products market highlights the following areas -

The Asia Pacific dominates the global microbial products market owing to the rising growth in the agriculture industry. For instance, according to the report on Vietnam-China Agricultural Trade, in 2019, Vietnam’s agriculture, fishery, and forestry exports reached US$41.3 billion from US$36.3 billion in 2018, with 15.6 % share export from agricultural products.

Rapidly rising demand for global microbial products in the food & beverage industry for producing dairy, meat, wine, and health-food, has driven the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for global microbial products industry in the textile and apparel industry, due to its usage in the production of chemical free dyes for fibre staining, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the global microbial products in the upcoming years.

However, the low adoption rates of microbial products can hinder the growth of the global microbial products market over the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

Global Microbial Products Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The enzymes segment held the largest share in the global microbial products market in 2021. Enzymes derived from microbes such as amylase, protease, lipase, phospholipase, others, are extensively applied in food and beverages, chemical, and medical and healthcare industries due to the ease of stability, production, and other techniques.

Global Microbial Products Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The medical and pharmaceutical industry held the largest share in the global microbial products market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027. Global microbial products industry is used in the production of antibiotics, vaccines, steroids, chemotherapeutic agents, polysaccharides, and other products in the medical and pharmaceutical industry for rising the bioavailability of drugs. The demand for global microbial products industry is increasing, due to the use of microbes in the medical and pharmaceutical industry for the synthesis of chemical drugs, chemical compounds, and other microbial products.

Global Microbial Products Industry Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific region dominated the microbial product's market with a share of 47.1% in the year 2021. APAC region is one of the leading microbial products manufacturers globally, with China and India being the key consumers and suppliers of microbial products. Microbial products are used in diagnostic, biotechnology, food and beverage, polymer, paper and pulp, cosmetics, detergents, textile and apparel, agriculture, and other applications. Moreover, the rising growth of agriculture industry, has uplifted the development of the microbial products industry market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the microbial products industry are -

1. Amgen Inc.

2. Merck & Co. Inc.

3. Valent Biosciences Corp.

4. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

5. Pfizer Inc.



