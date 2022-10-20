Social Trading Platform Industry Growth Sturdy at 7.1 % CAGR to Outstrip $ 3,774.17Mn by 2028- by TheInsightPartners.com
The Online trading Market is rising significantly with the evolution of advanced technologies is contributing to the growth of social trading platform marketNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Social Trading Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (PC and Mobile), End User (Individual Traders and Professional Traders), and Asset Class (Equity, Commodity, Derivatives, Crypto, and Others)” The social trading platform market is expected to grow from US$ 2,229.56 million in 2021 to US$ 3,774.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2028.
Global Social Trading Platform Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Market Size Value in - US$ 2,229.56 million in 2021
Market Size Value by - US$ 3,774.17 million by 2028
Growth rate - CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Forecast Period - 2021- 2028
Base Year - 2021
No. of Pages - 163
No. of Tables - 88
No. of Charts & Figures - 81
Historical data available - Yes
Segments covered - Platform, End User, and Asset Class
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Customized trading platform software effectively increases the organizations' revenue and provides better customer satisfaction. Traders widely adopt a customized trading platform for their easy use. Customized trading platforms provide customers with detailed and easy-to-read charts, actual-time statistics, and customized reporting systems. For instance, in May 2021, ParagonEX (financial technology leader) launched a fully customizable trading platform, allowing its broker clients to decide on every detail of the platforms' look and feel. The customization features every element of the trading platform, which allows for endless customization per broker or end user.
The new platform allows each broker to have a unique appearance, displaying elements of their choice, thus creating a distinct brand identity and catering to the profile and mix of their end users. Customized trading platforms also offer advanced and detailed chart analysis according to customers' needs. Thus, due to all these benefits offered by the customized trading platforms, contributing to the social trading platform market growth globally.
Social Trading Platform Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
eToro; A-Trade; ZuluTrade; Tornado; MetaQuotes; PrimeXBT; Pepperstone markets limited; Tickmill; Octa Markets Incorporated; Assetgro fintech Pvt. Ltd; Public Holdings, Inc.; Naga group AG; Snowball-X are some key players operating in the social trading platform market. In addition to these, several other players were analyzed to understand the overall market.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Social Trading Platform Market
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered social stress and led to economic disruptions worldwide. With the closure of production facilities and manufacturing units globally, the unemployment rate increased in several countries. The pandemic led the global economy toward recession. As the pandemic continued in 2020, it posed an unprecedented challenge for individuals to spend over a social trading platform. Thus, the trading industry was negatively affected. Therefore, the overall COVID-19 impact on the social trading platform market growth was negative in 2020.
Social Trading Platform Market Insights
Based on the platform, the social trading platform market is segmented into PC and mobile. In 2021, mobile segment led the global market. The rapid dispersion of smartphones and rise in Internet penetration has made the stock market app a great platform for investors to trade in the stock markets. Based on end users, the market is segmented into individual traders and professional traders.
In 2021, individual traders segment led the global social trading platform market. Individual traders are non-professional investors or retail individuals engaged explicitly in buying and selling stocks, bonds, securities, or funds that contain a basket of securities, such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in their accounts, typically through traditional or online brokerage firms. Based on asset class, the market is segmented into equity, commodity, derivatives, crypto, and others. In 2021, crypto segment led the global social trading platform market. With the largest share, crypto-currency is a type of currency that deploys digital files as money and uses cryptography to secure transactions.
