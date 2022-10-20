Antifreeze Coolant Market to Reach US$5.6 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising sales of electric vehicles acts as a driver for the antifreeze coolant market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the antifreeze coolant market size is forecast to reach US$5.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antifreeze coolant is generally a mixture of deionized water and a base liquid that is usually ethylene glycol or propylene glycol. Antifreeze coolants have a dual purpose, to decrease the freezing point of the coolant and increase the boiling temperature. In automobiles, the basic requirement of an engine coolant is to transfer heat from the internal combustion engine to the radiator, where the fluid is cooled by means of airflow. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the antifreeze coolant market highlights the following areas -

Antifreeze coolants are essential for the proper functioning of engines. It helps to maintain the engine temperature and prevents it from overheating.

The base liquid used in most antifreeze coolants are ethylene glycol and propylene glycol. Antifreeze coolants are widely used in the automotive industry.

The major opportunity for this market is to develop eco-friendly and biobased antifreeze coolants.



Segmental Analysis:

Antifreeze Coolant Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: Organic acid technology held the largest share in the antifreeze coolant market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Organic acid technology is predominantly based on carbon-based molecules, typically organic acids that protect cooling systems.

Antifreeze Coolant Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry: The automotive segment held the largest share in the antifreeze coolant market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Continuous technological developments in the world have led to an exponential increase in the demand for automobiles.

Antifreeze Coolant Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the antifreeze coolant market in 2021 up to 38% on account of the growing automotive and aerospace industries in the region. After the initial lockdown ended, countries in this region began ramping up production to overcome the economic repercussions with China leading the way.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the antifreeze coolant industry are -

1. BP plc

2. Chevron

3. BASF

4. ExxonMobil

5. Cummins Inc



