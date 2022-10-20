Global Male Toiletries Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2022”, the male toiletries market is predicted is expected to grow from $23.30 billion in 2021 to $24.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The male toiletries market is expected to reach $28.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%. The increasing demand for male toiletries from metrosexual men is expected to propel the growth of the male toiletries market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Male Toiletries Market

The development of high-performance and multifunctional products has emerged as a key trend in the male toiletries market. Major players operating in the male toiletries sector are focused on developing high-performance and multifunctional products to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Male Toiletries Market

The male toiletries global market consists of sales of male toiletries by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that are consumer products used by males for overall personal hygiene and beautification. Males are paying more attention to fashion, appearance enhancement, and image consciousness. So, they are spending money on various toiletry products such as shaving products, facial cleansers, deodorants, skincare products, exfoliators, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, and others.

Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Deodorants, Haircare Products, Skincare Products, Shower Products

• By Type: Mass Products, Premium Products

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Others

• By Geography: The global male toiletries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Beiersdorf AG, L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Molton Brown Limited, Vi-john Group, Unilever PLC, Edgewell Personal Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natura & Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, The Hut.com Ltd., and Brickell Men's Products.

Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of male toiletries market. The market report gives male toiletries global market analysis, male toiletries global market size, male toiletries global market growth drivers, male toiletries global market segments, male toiletries global market major players, male toiletries global market growth across geographies, male toiletries global market trends and male toiletries market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The male toiletries global market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

