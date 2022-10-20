Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market to Reach US$1811.5 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease Are Increasing the Growth of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market size is estimated to reach $1811.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% over 2021-2026. Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) are used for renal support for the patients with acute kidney injury (AKI). The Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) therapy is carried for 24 hours through the process of hemodialysis or hemofiltration or both methods are used. Various other therapy such as slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF) helps to eliminate excessive fluid from the bloodstream via ultrafiltration where dialysate or replacement fluid are not used. Increasing incidence of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease and growing technological advancement is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in medical industry and increasing initiatives by the government for the development in healthcare sector is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Continuous-Renal-Replacement-Therapy-Market-Research-508393

Key Takeaways

Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market owing to increasing demand for CRRT procedures and radical innovation of the machine and systems and rising prevalence of kidney disease.

The demand for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy is set to increase as the frequency of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease rises, as well as technological advancements.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market report.

High cost of CRRT procedure is set to create hurdles for the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508393

Segmental Analysis:

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Segment Analysis – By Product: The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market based on Product can be further segmented into Systems, and Consumables. The Systems segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. Furthermore, the prevalence of acute kidney injury treated with CRRT is approximately 200-300 per million, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which increases the use of these systems and the market's growth. The Consumables segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 2.5% for the period 2021-2026. This is primarily owing to an increase in the use of consumables due to their low cost, as well as an increase in the use of charcoal filters, hemofilters, and fluids, which are all contributing to the market's growth.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Segment Analysis – By Modality: The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market based on Modality can be further segmented into Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF), Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH), Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD), and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF). This is owing to the rising occurrence of fluid overload cases in patients with acute kidney disease in critical care units, which is fueling the market's growth. The Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 1.5% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to this treatment modality results in the replacement of solutes and fluids within the blood that increase the growth of this market.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing demand for CRRT procedures and radical innovation of the machine and systems and rising prevalence of kidney disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 34.2 million people in the United States are diagnosed with diabetes in 2020, and this will increase the demand for slow continuous ultrafiltration and drive market growth. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing geriatric population and improvement in healthcare centers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the continuous renal replacement therapy industry are -

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Baxter International, Inc.,

3. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co

4. NIPRO Corporation

5. Toray Medical Co., Ltd

Click on the following link to buy the continuous renal replacement market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508393

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Dialysis Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/9588/dialysis-equipment-market.html

B. Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Hemodialysis-Peritoneal-Dialysis-Market-Research-501240

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062