IT Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "IT Services Global Market Report 2022”, the IT services market grew from $3,471.35 billion in 2021 to $3,938.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $5,905.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The rise in outsourcing services is expected to drive the IT services market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The IT Services Market

Data analytics is increasingly being used across all industries to find key information from raw data for better decision-making. Data analytics examines large amounts of data to identify correlations and hidden patterns that may directly or indirectly affect business. Major companies across different industries are using data analytics tools. Data analytics tools are specific to the industry, and custom computer programming companies are offering customized data analytics tools based on the functioning and demands of their clients.

Overview Of The IT Services Market

The IT services market consists of sales of IT services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that apply technical expertise and knowledge to enable organizations to create, manage and optimize their IT processes.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hardware Support Services, Software And BPO Services, Cloud Services

• By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By End-User Industry: Financial Services, Retail & Wholesale, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

• By Service Provider Location: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Rest of the World

• Subsegments Covered: Computer And Peripherals Support Services, Storage And Servers Support Services, Networking Support Services, Other Hardware Support Services, BPO Services, Software Services, Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Business Process as a service (BPaaS)

• By Geography: The global IT services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, telefonaktiebolaget lm ericsson, TCS, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

IT Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides IT services global market overview. The market report gives IT services market analysis, IT services global market size, IT services global market growth drivers, IT services global market segmentation, IT services global market major players, IT services market growth across geographies, IT services global market trends and IT services market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

