Earphone Market to hit USD 46.8 Billion by 2027, says IndustryARC

AI-enabled learning content, which encourage students to have earphones to keep their focus intact, thereby driving the growth of the Earphone market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Earphone Market size is forecast to reach US$ 46.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027. The Earphone is the unified communications technology that synthesizes data and voice into a single network, and enables users to communicate by connecting it with their electronic gadget, and laptops. The Earphone Industry has witnessed enormous growth rate due to the impeccable advancement of smart devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and television. The ease-of-use, portability, Noise Cancellation, versatility and other unlimited functions offer a better audio experience which lead to the growing demand for higher-end earphones from various professionals. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Earphone Market highlights the following areas -

• Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest share in 2020 with 50%, owing to the presence of several prominent media and entertainment industries, and thousands of single-screen cinemas that are dominating across India, South Korea and China.

• The Media & Entertainment segment held the major share of 54% in 2020 in the Earphone Market, due to the significant advent of the Over the Top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix, Hotstar, and more encouraged the users across the globe to watch video contents at their own pace and time.

• The introduction of the E-learning solution across the world provides various digitized study materials, real-time questioning and guides, and different AI-enabled learning content, which encourage students to have earphones to keep their focus intact, thereby driving the growth of the Earphone market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By product, the Earphone market share is segmented into Wired earphone and Wireless earphones. The Wired earphone is analyzed to hold the highest share and grow at highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the robust features, affordable price and easy-to-use function through a connector.

• By Application, the Earphone Market is segmented into Fitness & Sports, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Virtual, Corporate and others. The Media & Entertainment segment held the major share of 54% in 2020 in the Earphone Market, due to the significant advent of the Over the Top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix, Hotstar, and more encourage the users across the globe to watch video contents at their own pace and time.

• Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest share in 2020 with 50%, owing to the presence of several prominent media and entertainment industries, and thousands of single-screen cinemas that are dominating across India, South Korea and China.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Earphone Industry are -

1. Apple, Inc.
2. Alclair Audio, Inc.,
3. Bose Corporation
4. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
5. Harman International Industries

