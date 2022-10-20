Nanomedicine Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022”, the nanomedicine market size is predicted to grow from $190.83 billion in 2020 to $221.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The nanomedicine market is expected to reach $361.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.10%. The rising burden of complex and chronic diseases across the globe is expected to contribute to the nanomedicine market growth in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Nanomedicine Market

According to the nanomedicine market analysis, the 4D Nanomedicine is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. 4D nanomedicine is used in medical procedures for safer treatment with nanoparticles. 4D nanomedicine is made with biodegradable and biocompatible nanoalloys that do not accumulate in the body, thus, limiting the side effects. The 4D nanomedicine is accepted as a fundamental development in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in 2020, a research team from The Department of Chemical Sciences, University of Padua investigated and confirmed the effectiveness of inorganic 4D nanoparticles in the biomedical field. 4D nanomedicine offers several advantages to the biomedical field including reduced side effects in a living organism, minimal environmental impact, improved quality of care, and spontaneous effect.

Overview Of The Nanomedicine Market

The nanomedicine market report consists of sales of nanotechnology-based applications in medicines by entities (organizations, sole-trader, and partnerships) that are engaged in utilizing nanomaterials for the enhanced diagnosis and treatment of various health issues. Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that applies nanotechnology knowledge and tools for the prevention and treatment of disease. They are nanoscale materials that are used in diagnosis and treatment procedures in oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, orthopedics, and other medical areas. Nanomedicine is an important instrument that enables personalized, targeted, and regenerative medicine by delivering improved new drugs, treatments, and implantable devices to clinicians and patients.

• By Type: Nanoparticles, Nanoshells, Nanotubes, Nanodevices, Others

• By Modality: Diagnostics, Treatments

• By Application: Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Clinical Cardiology, Orthopedics, Others

• By Geography: The global nanomedicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Pfizer Inc., Nanotherapeutics Inc., NanoViricides Inc, Arrowhead Research Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bio-Gate AG, Merck AG, Ablynx NV.

Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of nanomedicine global market. The market report analyzes nanomedicine global market size, nanomedicine global market growth drivers, nanomedicine global market segments, nanomedicine global market major players, nanomedicine global market growth across geographies, and nanomedicine market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The nanomedicine market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

