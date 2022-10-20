Global Quinoa Market Growth Trajectory

Quinoa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Quinoa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Quinoa Global Market Report 2022”, the quinoa market size is predicted to grow from $80.00 billion in 2021 to $90.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.70%. The growth in the quinoa market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The quinoa market share is expected to reach $134.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.20%. The increase in health awareness will propel the quinoa market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Quinoa Market

Homecraft quinoa has emerged as a key trend among the quinoa market trends. Homecraft quinoa is made from a waxy kind of golden quinoa seed that is only available from home craft. Major companies operating in the quinoa sector are focused on developing home craft quinoa to meet consumer demand for sustainable food and beverages made with ancient grains. For instance, in December 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, a US-based food company launched Homecraft Quinoa 112 flour in US and Canada. Quinoa 112 from Homecraft is used in several traditional and gluten-free products, such as baked goods, snacks, pasta, pet food, and more.

Overview Of The Quinoa Market

The quinoa market report consists of sales of quinoa by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce cereals and grains with a similar nutritional profile from a non-grassy, goosefoot family of flowering plants. Quinoa crops are harvested in unfavorable climatic conditions, such as frosts and droughts. Quinoa is a strong crop that can tolerate water with elevated levels of salt,

Quinoa Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Organic, Inorganic

• By Application: Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

• By End User: Ingredient, Packed Food

• By Geography: The global quinoa market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, South America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Adaptive Seeds, Agrophilia, Andean Valley, Territorial Seed Company, Ancient Harvest, Quinoa Foods Company, The British Quinoa Company.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The quinoa global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

