Asia-Pacific Butanol Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Increased demand for butanol in the application relating to home & industrial cleaning and chemical intermediates drive the Asia-Pacific Butanol Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Asia-Pacific Butanol Market size is forecasted to reach a value of US$9.5 billion by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for paint thinners, coating resins, lubricants, rubbers, glycol ethers, butyl acrylate, plastics and more from the bolstering building & construction and transportation industry across Asia-Pacific countries. Additionally, increased demand for butanol in the application relating to home & industrial cleaning and chemical intermediates in Asia-Pacific is expected to further drive the Asia-Pacific Butanol Market size growth over the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Asia-Pacific Butanol market highlights the following areas -

China dominates the Asia-Pacific Butanol Market, owing to the growing transportation industry in the country. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the transportation industry in China.

The reduction of carbon emissions to a large extent and its growing prominence as a building block for chemical manufacturing are two major factors driving the Asia-Pacific butanol industry.

Biofuel based on butanol is gaining popularity as a green alternative to petroleum-based fuels. Because of its high energy content, it is preferred as a superior automobile fuel over bioethanol and methanol, which is assisting market growth.

The market for motor fuel is expected to be driven by the growing number of cars on the road and increasing vehicle sales, as a result of which fuel, lubricants and coatings demand are expected to increase, which could boost the Asia-Pacific butanol industry in the coming years.

In addition, as the demand for coatings resin and plasticizers is growing, various paint manufacturers are expanding their product lines, which is expected to continue to drive the Asia-Pacific butanol growth.



Segmental Analysis:

Asia-Pacific Butanol Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The N-Butanol segment holds the largest share of 84% in the Asia-Pacific Butanol Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. N-Butanol, also known as 1 butanol or butyl alcohol, is an alcohol made from corn sugars through petrochemical processes or fermentation.

Asia-Pacific Butanol Market Segment Analysis – By Packaging: The drum segment holds the largest share in the Asia-Pacific Butanol Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Drums, such as plastic, steel and fiber drums, are ideal for storing and transporting butanol. As bottles and bags are less capable of holding or transferring chemical materials, steel and plastic drums are frequently used for butanol packaging.

Asia-Pacific Butanol Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The transportation segment held a significant share in the Asia-Pacific Butanol Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Asia-Pacific Butanol Market Segment Analysis – By Country: China held the largest share in the Asia-Pacific Butanol Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the bolstering growth of the transportation sector in China.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Asia-Pacific Butanol industry are -

1. Eastman Chemical Company

2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

3. Dow

4. SABIC

5. Galaxy Chemicals



