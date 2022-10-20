Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Size Expected to Reach US$2,191.3 Million with CAGR of 3.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $2,191.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ulcers in the mouth are painful sores that can form anywhere in the mouth. They can be painful, making it difficult for a person to eat, drink or brush teeth. While they are unpleasant, most mouth ulcers are usually harmless and heal on their own within a few days to a fortnight. They are normally round or oval lesions that occur on the cheeks, lips and tongue inside the mouth. Mouth ulcers can be large and white, red, yellow, or grey in color. Stress or tissue injury, excessive consumption of citrus foods like lemons, oranges, apples and others, compromised immunological issues and nutritional issues are all principal causes of mouth ulcers. Mouth ulcers can be avoided by evading tissue injury, refraining from foods that irritate the mouth, and practicing good oral hygiene. Canker sores and mouth ulcers are quite comparable and can be managed and treated in an identical way. As per an article on Aphthous Stomatitis by the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, Aphthous stomatitis affects nearly 20% of the general population. It is a little more typical in girls and women as well as amidst wealthy socioeconomic classes and nations.

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17371/mouth-ulcers-treatment-market.html

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America (Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the growing awareness among the population regarding the availability of effective mouth ulcer treatments for ailments like Aphthous Stomatitis in the North American region.

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market growth is being driven by the expanding population of the elderly who are vulnerable to mouth ulcers owing to an ensuing decrease in immunity with age and the surging application of anesthetics to induce insensitivity to pain caused by mouth ulcers. However, the greatly easy-going and laid-back attitude of people toward mouth ulcers which, if left, untreated in early phases, may result in cancer in certain cases, is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market.

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market report.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17371

Segmental Analysis:

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Segment Analysis - By Indication: The Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market based on indication can be further segmented into Aphthous Stomatitis, Oral Lichen Planus and Others. Furthermore, the Oral Lichen Planus segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing cases of oral lichen planus (OLP) which is a chronic mucocutaneous ailment of the stratified squamous epithelium of uncertain etiology that influences oral and genital mucous membranes, skin, nails and scalp. Lichen planus (LP) is predicted to influence 0.5% to 2.0% of the general population. This ailment has most frequently been recorded in middle-aged patients between 30-60 years of age and is more typical in females than in males.

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Segment Analysis - By Formulation: The Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market based on formulation can be further segmented into Gels, Sprays, Mouthwashes and Lozenges. Distinct medicated, as well as non-medicated mouthwashes, are used for maintaining oral hygiene and treating pain and inflammation from canker sores, which is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Lozenges segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the low risk of adverse effects, the ease with which lozenges can be acquired and the speed with which ulcers heal.

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. The surging utilization of technology in the area of dentistry involving intra-oral cameras, digital X-rays, optical scanners and computer-assisted designs is further propelling the growth of the Mouth Ulcers Treatment Industry in the North American region. Intra-oral cameras help in the detection of concealed and undetected defects in teeth and other portions of the cavity. MouthWatch planned to debut its novel MouthWatch Plus+ HD intraoral camera during SmileCon 2021 in Las Vegas, These kinds of innovative product launches are further fuelling the growth of the Mouth Ulcers Treatment Industry in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the mouth ulcers treatment industry are -

1. Blistex Inc.

2. Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

3. Colgate Palmolive Company

4. GlaxoSmithKline, plc

5. Pfizer Inc.

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17371

