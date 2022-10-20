At 5.5% CAGR, Ceramic Tiles Market Size Worth US$132.6 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid growth in commercial construction for the development of smart cities are driving the growth of the ceramic tiles market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the ceramic tiles market size is estimated to reach US$132.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In addition to residential, rapid growth in commercial construction and the introduction of government schemes for the development of smart cities are driving the growth of the ceramic tiles industry. However, pollution created during ceramic tile manufacturing can hamper its production scale, thereby posing a challenge for the growth of the ceramic tiles market as well as the ceramic tiles market size during the forecast period. The lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 led to a lack of availability of labor and the closure of sites in the building & construction sector, which decreased the market demand for ceramic tiles in the sector, thereby negatively impacting the ceramic tiles industry outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the ceramic tiles market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the Ceramic Tiles Industry owing to the rapid increase in residential construction in the major Asia-Pacific countries which is creating a drive in the market demand for ceramic tiles.

The growing government schemes and plans related to affordable housing construction have created a surge in the demand for ceramic tiles for floors and walls, thereby positively impacting the ceramic tiles industry outlook.

Negative Environmental impacts of ceramic tiles such as air pollution can hamper the production volume of the tiles, thereby leading to a contraction in their market growth as well as in the ceramic tiles market size during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Analysis – by Type: Porcelain tole held the largest share in the Ceramic Tiles market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Porcelain ceramic tiles are made from fine sand and denser natural clay at extreme temperatures, due to which they offer excellent durability and chemical & stain resistance. Furthermore, the high toughness of porcelain tiles renders them suitable as the flooring material for heavy traffic floor use, especially in industrial warehouses and production facilities. Such high applicability of porcelain tiles coupled with their flourishing application in residential, commercial and industrial buildings has contributed to their segment growth in the ceramic tiles market.

Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry: The residential segment held the largest share in the Ceramic Tiles market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ceramic titles having high water & chemical resistance, improved durability and hardness find major applicability in residential units for walls and floor application. Growing population growth has increased the demand for residential units, increasing residential construction.

Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: Asia-Pacific sector held the largest share of the Ceramic Tiles market share in 2021 up to 42.3%. The building & construction sector in the region is booming, owing to the growing investments, easy access to home loans and favorable government policies which have increased the scale of construction output in the major Asia-Pacific countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the ceramic tiles industry are -

1. Mohawk Industries Inc.

2. SCG Ceramics

3. RAK Ceramics

4. Kajaria Ceramics Limited

5. Crossville Inc.



