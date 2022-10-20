A Melanesian woman uses fake names to hide her identity from prejudice and violence in The Name Game

A Melanesian woman uses fake names to hide her identity from prejudice and violence. Learn the reason why in the new book, The Name Game.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his latest book, The Name Game, New York author Gene Geter delivers a mysterious love story told via DMs or direct messages. A format that hasn't been done before in book publishing. It is a conversation between two friends, a photographer named Slade West and his model manager friend, Roxanne Flowers. Slade reminisces about a Melanesian woman he had an on-and-off relationship with between girlfriends. He hadn't seen her for a number of years. This woman didn’t own a cell phone and she didn’t use social media. She also never told Slade her real name. She did give Slade a riddle if he was up for the challenge of solving and learning her secrets.

The Name Game is truly an eye-opening and honest read that explores divine intervention, serendipity and karma, as well as many other things. The story is overall for the hopeless romantic, but also for anyone who digs dark humor. "I am very proud of this release," Geter said. "This book was a story that I wanted to tell for a long time and once you’ve read it, you’ll know why. If you like clever wordplay, expect hidden messages in the form of double entendres, homonyms and puns, to name a few. Then, the ending, just wow."

With the cover designed by artist Ginny Leano, this is the third book in Geter's Direct Message Series, which features DMs between Slade and Roxanne. The series will have two more books, Down Bad Badly in 2024 and The Nightmare Players in 2025. The Name Game is 130 pages long and is now available in paperback and ebook at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The audiobook voiced by first time narrator KimChi Nguyen is available at Audible.

What's In A Name? (Soundtrack To The Name Game)