Turpentine Market Size to Hit US$1.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% (2022-2027)

High demand of the turpentine for the chemical products with fragrance agents, flavoring, and solvents is creating a drive in the global turpentine market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the turpentine market size is estimated to reach US$1.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. The turpentine is a solvent fluid which is obtained from distillation of resin and filtration processes. It is a solvent and popular material source for organic syntheses. The turpentine oil is constituted of limonene, alpha pinene, 3-carene, and others which are used in personal care, cosmetic active ingredients, paints, and others. Moreover, increasing applications of turpentine oil in cosmetics, paint & coatings, construction, pharmaceutical, and other end-use industries will offer major growth opportunities during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the turpentine market highlights the following areas -

The turpentine market size will increase owing to its growing application in paint & coatings, medications, cosmetic & personal care product, and others during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the turpentine industry due to rising pine tapping activities and turpentine manufacturing, along with high demand across industrial verticals such as construction, pharmaceutical, and others.

The demand of fragrance and aromatic chemical is high in the turpentine market due to its increasing usage as a source for perfume and fragrance chemicals.



Segmental Analysis:

Turpentine Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The fragrance agent segment accounted for the largest share in the turpentine market and is expected to grow by around 5.7% during the forecast period. The increasing application of turpentine in fragrance agent and perfume is influencing the growth in the market.

Turpentine Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The cosmetic & personal care segment held the largest turpentine market share and will grow at a CAGR of over 4.9% during the forecast period. The increasing application of turpentine in personal care products and cosmetics such as soaps, detergents, fragrances, and others is boosting the demand of turpentine in the market. The demand for bio-based products in the cosmetic active ingredients and home care sector is influencing the growth of turpentine industry.

Turpentine Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia Pacific segment is the fastest-growing region in the turpentine market and will grow by over 6.0% during the forecast period. The robust growth in cosmetic & personal care sector, pharmaceuticals, paint & coatings, and chemical sector in this region is offering major demand in the turpentine market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the turpentine industry are -

1. Forestar Chemical Co. Ltd

2. Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd.

3. Pine Chemical Group

4. Punjab Rosin and Chemical Works

5. Vinhconship Group



