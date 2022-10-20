Aesthetic Medicine Market Share Worth US$1,201 Million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Medicine Market size is estimated to reach $1,201 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Aesthetic medicines also termed cosmetic treatments, are non-surgical procedures that are utilized to reduce the indications of aging and rejuvenate and freshen the skin. Medical aesthetics encompasses a wide range of products and medications designed to address specific customer demands and aesthetic needs, like fine lines and wrinkle reduction, fat reduction, stretch mark treatment, scar treatment, skin oxygenation and revival, body contouring and botulinum toxin treatment of the upper face and skin repair. The surging count of manufacturers developing innovative aesthetic devices resulting in heightened demand for aesthetic treatments currently is set to drive the Aesthetic Medicine Market. The increasing count of cosmetic surgeries and aesthetic treatments like liposuction owing to soaring attention paid to physical appearance in the modern day of remote working with surging zoom calls amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is set to propel the growth of the Aesthetic Medicine Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Aesthetic Medicine Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America (Aesthetic Medicine market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rapidly altering attitude of people towards beauty, wellness and aging resulting in surging awareness and adoption of aesthetic medications and procedures like liposuction as well as numerous principal businesses focusing on the U.S. Market by declaring premium on product innovation collaborations having a principal impact on the market size in the North American region.

Aesthetic Medicine Market growth is being to the expanding inclination of people to look youthful resulting in a boost in demand for aesthetic treatments in developing countries and the surging demand for aesthetic procedures like liposuction, nose reshaping and Botox injections across the world. However, the soaring cost of aesthetic treatment, reduced reimbursements and hazard of malfunctions connected with implants are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Aesthetic Medicine Industry.

Segmental Analysis:

Aesthetic Medicine Market Segment Analysis - By Product: The Aesthetic Medicine Market based on products can be further segmented into Energy-Based Devices, Implants and Anti-Wrinkle Products. The Anti-Wrinkle Products Segment held the largest Aesthetic Medicine market share in 2021. Anti-wrinkle products also assist in the renewal of skin cells and the creation of collagen. Liver spots are typical among mature grown-ups aged more than 50. Anti-wrinkle products are greatly recognized among the geriatric and aging population who wish to keep their skin smooth. Also, there is a heightening body image consciousness among the young population. These factors considerably fuel the demand for body contouring and skin-tightening procedures. Furthermore, the Implants segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the rise in patient demand for facial aesthetic medical treatments and the spending power and an increase in the use of breast implants in patients who have had mastectomy surgeries. Liposuction can be applied to demonstrate and spotlight the outcomes of breast implants.

Aesthetic Medicine Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The Aesthetic Medicine Market based on the application can be further segmented into Surgical and Non-Surgical. The Non-Surgical Segment held the largest Aesthetic Medicine market share in 2021. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 39 million children aged under 5 were overweight or obese in 2020. The increasing predominance of obesity coupled with the relative ease of conducting non-surgical aesthetic techniques is boosting the demand of the Aesthetic Medicine Market. Carboxytherapy did not have its origins as an aesthetic treatment, but as a treatment for vascular ailments, hypertension and heart ailments. Furthermore, the Surgical segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to an increase in the demand for facial treatments such as eyelid surgery, nose surgery, neck lifts, facelifts, lip enhancement and other procedures like liposuction and Brachioplasty around the world.

Aesthetic Medicine Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Aesthetic Medicine Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Aesthetic Medicine Market) held the largest Aesthetic Medicine market share with 47% of the overall market in 2021. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there were 15.6 million cosmetic procedures and 6.8 million reconstructive procedures in 2020. Market leaders in the U.S have tremendous growth potential as a result of increased awareness and application of breakthrough technologies. The rising obesity rate owing to the soaring adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is propelling the growth of the Aesthetic Medicine Industry in the North American region. The increasing prevalence of skin conditions like liver spots and the existence of board-certified and skilled cosmetic surgeons in the region is further driving the growth of the Aesthetic Medicine Market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the aesthetic medicine industry are -

1. Merz Aesthetic

2.Dermaceutic Laboratoire

3. Revance Galderma

4. Abbvie Inc.

5. Cynosure

