Kojic Acid Market Size to Boost US$70.5 million By 2027 | CAGR 2.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising population and growing demand of medicine for fungal infection like athlete’s foot are driving the growth of global kojic acid market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the kojic acid market size is estimated to reach US$70.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2027. The factors like, increase in consumption of skincare products, growing production of food items on account of rising population and growing demand of medicine for fungal infection like athlete’s foot are driving the growth of global kojic acid market. However, excessive usage of kojic acid for skin treatment can lead to certain side effects like dermatitis, rashes, and blisters. Hence, this can have negative impact the usage of kojic acid in cosmetic sector, which can hamper the growth of global kojic acid industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Kojic-Acid-Industry-Market-Research-511646



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the kojic acid market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the global kojic acid industry, as the region consists of major economies like China and India which are largest producer of fruits & vegetables, and major consumers of skincare products.

Kojic acid has high applicability in cosmetics creams, lotions, powders, and serum as it is more stable compound than Vitamin C and does not degrade upon exposure to air or light.

The growing demand for organic and natural beauty products will create growth opportunities for global kojic acid industry as kojic acid is an organic and natural ingredient secreted from several microorganism of aspergillus genus.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511646



Segmental Analysis:

Global Kojic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Grade: Cosmetic grade held a significant share in global kojic acid market in 2021, with a share of over 34%%. Kojic acid is a tyrosinase inhibitor and works by blocking tyrosine from forming, which then prevents melanin production, and such decreased melanin production have a lightening effect on the skin.

Global Kojic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By End User: Cosmetic sector held a significant share in global kojic acid market in 2021, with a share of over 27%. Kojic acid in cosmetics products, is mainly used as a skin lightening agent as it inhibits the production of melanin thereby having light effect on skin. Also, it has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which helps in treating fungal skin infection and acne caused by bacteria in skin. The growing demand for beauty care cosmetics has positively impacted the usage of kojic acid.

Global Kojic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-pacific held the largest share in global kojic acid market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. The region consists of major end user of kojic acid like food & beverage and cosmetics sector in major countries like China, India, and Japan. Rapid urbanization and growing economic development have led to increase in productivity of these sectors.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the kojic acid industry are -

1. Kose Corporation

2. Maruho Co.

3. Sichuan Huamai Technology Co.

4. Sansho Seiyaku

5. Hubei Artec Biotechnology Co.



Click on the following link to buy the kojic acid market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511646



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Personal Care Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Personal-Care-Ingredients-Market-Research-500056

B. Cosmetic Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15887/cosmetic-ingredients-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

