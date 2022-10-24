The Impact Of The Rise In Chronic Disease Incidence On The Blood And Blood Components Market

Blood And Blood Components Market 2022 - Global Forecast To 2031

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood and blood components market is expected to be driven by increased incidence rates of chronic diseases. In the treatment of chronic diseases, blood and blood components have various applications. Hence, an increase in prevalence of chronic diseases will increase the demand for blood and blood components, resulting in the growth of the market. A chronic disease is one that lasts three months or longer and anaemia of chronic disease is the second most common type of anaemia. Anaemia of chronic disease refers to having low levels of red blood cells as a result of autoimmune diseases (diseases in which the body’s immune system attacks joints and/or body organs) or other chronic illnesses. This condition is also called anaemia of inflammation or anemia of inflammation and chronic disease (AI/ACD). According to the United Nations, the proportion of total global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% and the global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60% by 2030. According to a UN report on world population aging, during 2015-2030, globally, the 60+ aged population is projected to grow by 56% to reach 1.4 billion. Growth of the aging population and rising chronic disease incidence will contribute to the growth of the blood and blood components market.

The global blood and blood components market size is expected to grow from $35.89 billion in 2021 to $45.23 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.7%. The global blood and blood components market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 and reach $58.46 billion in 2031.

Companies in the blood and blood components market are focusing on product launches and their approvals from the respective regulatory body. The new product launches enable the companies in the market to come with some innovative products in the market and their approvals allows them to use and market them based on clinical results. For example, in November 2020, Cerus Corporation, a US-based blood product company received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new INTERCEPT blood system for cryoprecipitation. INTERCEPT blood system is used to produce safe pathogen reduced transfusion blood product known as fibrinogen complex, which is used to control life-threatening bleeding and hemorrhage related to fibrinogen deficiency.

North America was the largest region in the blood and blood components market, accounting for 36.3% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the blood and blood components market will be Asia Pacific and the North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.8% respectively from 2021-2026.

Major players covered in the global blood and blood components industry are American Red Cross, The Japanese Red Cross Society, Canadian Blood Services, Australian Red Cross, Vitalant.

TBRC’s blood and blood components market report is segmented by product into Whole Blood, Blood Components, by blood components into Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, White Blood Cells, by end user into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Blood And Blood Components Market 2022 – By Product (Whole Blood, Blood Components), By Blood Components (Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, White Blood Cells), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

